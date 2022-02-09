Zuckerberg threatens the EU: yet another demonstration that social media do not belong to us

Meta threatens to make Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram disappear from the EU if it cannot process data of European citizens on its servers, conveniently located in the United States. In truth, we’ve been through this nightmare before. It was last October 2021 when the most popular platforms on the web stopped working at the same time. A long, interminable afternoon of silence, during which we lived, albeit unprepared, an anticipation of what Mark Zuckerberg would seem to have feared lately with his announcement, then partially denied or, at least, better specified.

The reason for a possible block, in this case, would obviously no longer be found in a “technical problem”, as happened during the social down last October, but in a stance by the American giant with regard to the stringent personal data management policies of the old continent, also in compliance with the well-known sentence pronounced by the Court of Justice on July 16, 2020 (the so-called “Schrems II Sentence”) regarding the data transfer regime between the European Union and the United States, which invalidated the adequacy decision of the Privacy Shield, making much more stringent and – in some cases – the rules for the extra-EU transfer of personal data of European citizens are difficult to apply. But the discourse is much more complex than what appears and emerged in the first comments of many experts.

The simplest and most immediate reading of the question is that the current confrontation is taking place yet another demonstration of how much a part of our existence now depends on digital spaces that we mistakenly consider to be our “property”, but which in reality rely on algorithms that are beyond our control and whose management has long been in the hands of a group of big player, cd. GAFAM. And that Meta does not want – due to EU legislation and the decisions of its Court – to harness a business that it has patiently cultivated over time is now clear. After all, as is well known, his empire has been resting for some time about our data.

This reading is all there and confirms the fears of the former European Guarantor Giovanni Buttarelli who repeatedly reminded us, before passing away in August 2019, how “the current digital ecosystem is based precisely on intensive exploitation and indiscriminate information and personal data and that the structure of the markets “- on which OTTs are developed as Meta -” has been converging in recent years towards situations of quasi-monopoly, decreeing the exponential growth of the market power of a few, but very powerful, private actors. The result is the consolidation of a business model based on profiling and even manipulation of people “.

Also according to Buttarelli, the only way to stem this excessive power would have been to confide in a coordinated intervention data protection, consumer protection and competition authorities. And we cannot fail to observe how in recent years various Authorities have spontaneously intervened at European level (from the Spanish Guarantor to the French one up to the Italian Agcm) to “beat” Facebook for unlawful processing activities with penalties of several million euros . In short, the “annoyance” of Half it is quite understandable.

Moreover, the legislation governing the protection of personal data of European citizens is concerned to protect our fundamental rights and freedoms, trying to balance the different interests at stake. And it is undeniable how Zuckerberg’s aspirations, to develop a theoretically decentralized metamondo where we let our avatars “freely” unleash, clash not a little with the presence of guarantee Authorities that instead apply with rigor national and European regulations. And, as reported several times, the social space has long since lost its features of private space and now presents itself as a separate order, a metamondo that wants to dictate its rules, not always as a guarantee for its users, but more what else to favor an increasingly huge business.

The problem is that, however, national and European politics in all these years has remained more than anything else to watch, indeed with its indifference facilitated this process of business based on the commodification of our existence, even coming to dialogue, or worse “doing business”, with its powerful actors who are now the only ones to guarantee efficiency and effectiveness to all the digital actions that concern us, through gigantic technological infrastructures of which only they have at their disposal.

The truth is that today there is a feeling that Europe, unable to rely on digital systems and infrastructures of adequate size to reliably serve citizens, businesses, public organizations, hardly can really risk it to force Meta (or anyone else) to close its business because it is not compliant with its stringent (and correct) personal data protection legislation. In short, one has the unpleasant feeling of attending a sad little theater in which, in the end, neither party will really put into practice what it threatens to do. And we citizens remain helpless spectators of problems that no longer concern only “privacy”, but really a lot, more.