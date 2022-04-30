Zuckerberg’s fortune soars after good results from Facebook | International

mark zuckerberg You just had the best day of your life. At least when it comes to her personal assets. Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. soared 17.6% after the company reported that its main social network, Facebook, added more users than projected in the first quarter.

That added $11 billion to the fortune of its 37-year-old chief executive, the biggest one-day increase it has ever had, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



Zuckerberg’s huge wealth gain raised it six places to 12th place in the Bloomberg index, outperforming other billionaires, including Carlos Slim and Jim, Rob and Alice Walton.

The recent increase in the number of Facebook users is a sudden turn for Meta, which reported in the last three months of 2021 the first decrease in number of platform users. The share price rebound suggests investors are less concerned about their future growth prospects relative to competitors. Even after Thursday’s rally, Meta shares are still down 39% this year.

Zuckerberg’s Wealth Fall $49.6 billion in the first four months of 2022 is greater than that of any other of the other 20 richest billionaires.

