Zuckerberg’s metaverse, a marketing claim far from reality

On the wall of a virtual bedroom hangs a huge calendar marking the date of a meeting. It is enough to get closer and, suddenly, the room vanishes and gives way to a dark tunnel that leads to a bright meeting room. It is large, sober and silent. At the moment there is no one, but later an avatar will come in and say hello with a cold handshake. It is a bright day outside. A garden with spectacular views of high, rocky mountains makes waiting very pleasant. Is this the metaverse or just a VR experience? The confusion between both concepts is the order of the day.

At the Mobile World Congress that was held this week in Barcelona, ​​several companies played with the new digital trend to capture the attention of the 60,000 congress attendees who have returned normality to the world event for the mobile industry.

Were the experiences they advertised really the metaverse or a mere marketing claim that camouflaged technologies that already existed before? Since last October Facebook became the Meta to lead the entry into this promising universe –where everyone will be able to lead a true parallel life, going to work and consuming goods and services as in real life–, more than 500 companies have related its technology to the metaverse. These are data from the SensorTower platform, which ensures that during the month following Mark Zuckeberg’s announcement, the number of applications with this service grew by 66%.

Models

Virtual reality experiences in interactive but isolated spaces are not the metaverse

Back in pavilion 7 of the Fira de l’Hospitalet, without the cumbersome glasses that teleport to the supposed virtual universe, Wilson Kao explains with conviction the bet that the multinational HTC is carrying out. In recent years, he has been very focused on perfecting virtual reality glasses and this week he has renamed his bet with the name Viverse. “We offer an immersive experience that allows the user to interact with others while truly being oneself. The innovation with respect to other platforms such as Second Life, which also allow interaction, involves incorporating personal data such as email or bank account. We are beginning to collaborate with other technology firms”, commented the spokesman for the Taiwanese company.

More striking was the proposal from the South Korean firm SK Telecom, which had a stand where congressmen could dance to the rhythm of a Dua Lipa song alongside a female avatar. The platform, called Ifland, burst onto the market last year and can be used by businesses and consumers. Kidong Lee, one of the company’s spokespersons, commented that “the technology is still at an early stage. We have to add services, but we have opened it to the mass public, and that means that we are inside the metaverse”.

The evolution in attendance at the MWC

This week, Telefónica also offered the experience of entering a virtual room –with a “social layer”– where the congressman could attend presentations and interact with other users. The Spanish company seems very convinced of the potential of this technology. This week, he has created a unit dedicated to the metaverse that will be led by Yaiza Rubio, the first chief metaverse officer of the company. In addition, the company run by Jose María Álvarez-Pallete has also joined forces with Meta (present in Mobile, but hidden in rooms with restricted access) with the aim of jointly creating a hub of the metaverse. The space, which will be located in Madrid, aims to become a testing laboratory for start-ups and developers.

“It is true that there is much hype or posture around the metaverse, but we believe that it is necessary to experiment with this universe if companies do not want to be left behind, then it will be too late, ”said Brian J. Smyth, director of strategy and innovation at the consulting firm Accenture, who also had a showy stand in the Mobile with immersive experiences for the visitor.

Since Facebook made the big announcement, the consulting firm has created a division to advise its clients about this technology. “We help them to create virtual stores, to buy digital works of art with NFT ( tokens non-expendable) or even provide training for employees in the industrial sector”. According to Smyth, there are reasons to believe in the advances of this technology: the prices of glasses are falling and big tech They plan to enter strongly into its development: announcements from Google and Microsoft are expected to be added to the great commitment of Meta, which in Europe alone will employ 10,000 professionals in its development. Big companies in the world of fashion have also made the first inroads with virtual clothing collections for avatars. Zara, Nike, Gucci or Louis Vuitton are some of the most famous names.

Business expectations are high. According to data from Bloomberg collected by the Statista agency, this industry was already valued at 500,000 million dollars last year, a figure that is expected to reach 800,000 million in 2025 and 2.5 trillion in 2030.

Future

The technologies that exist will be the basis for creating a great fluid and universal platform

The consultant Enrique San Juan, specialized in social networks and technology, considers that, indeed, the potential will be great when the metaverse is truly developed and becomes popular among the mass public. But today, he warns, the technology is still at an early stage. The platforms that claim to be part of the metaverse represent a “very distant” approach to what this universe should be. They offer interactive villages, but they are isolated from each other. The metaverse, he maintains, is designed to be a “continuous, fluid and open” space, where the user freely visits places where he develops all kinds of activities: work meetings, purchases of products -for real and virtual life-, interactive games, educational activities or even visits to the doctor. The goal is for the consumer to lead a parallel life with the same identity that he has in real life. But for that to happen smoothly, with quality experience at an affordable price, it still takes eight or ten years.

Meanwhile, the confusion is served. “Now, the metaverse can be everything and nothing at the same time. Virtual reality glasses and software will be essential to live the experience, 5G will be a key infrastructure to ensure the quality of connections, and NFTs will also exist. These technologies are going to support the metaverse, but the great interactive platform is yet to be built.” For this reason, San Juan maintains, it is better to watch carefully the aggressive marketing campaigns of companies that promise to revolutionize the digital future.

Strategy

Other technologies on the rise in Mobile

The metaverse has been the most striking technology at the Mobile World Congress, and the 5G connection has been the main protagonist in the stands of the large telecommunications companies. But other technological trends have also shown their advance in the market. “In this edition of Mobile we have verified that other trends that broke out years ago are a reality for the masses,” Gemma Batlle, business manager for Eurecat’s digital area, pointed out this week. According to this technological center of Catalonia, the demonstrations linked to the internet of things, a technology that connects devices virtually, and artificial intelligence, which allows digital systems to acquire greater efficiency in data analysis, have stood out. According to the Mobile World Capital foundation, it has also highlighted the presence of improvements in cloud management services, as well as applications from the world of digital finance (fintech). Besides, and how could it be otherwise in the mobile world congress, new smartphones have been presented. With the usual absence of Apple, other reference brands such as Xiaomi, Poco, Oppo, Realme, Honor or Huawei have launched new devices on the market. Among them, they have highlighted the Magic4 Pro, from Honor, the GT2 Pro from Realme or the Blade V4 from the company ZTE. Samsung has unveiled a new range of ultra-slim laptops, while Chinese group Oppo caused a stir on the internet with the launch of ultra-fast mobile phone charging technology. With a power of 240 W, it allows you to charge a mobile in just nine minutes.