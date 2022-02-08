Zuckerberg’s threat: “I’m taking Facebook and Instagram away from Europe”

Facebook and Instagram could leave Europe if Meta cannot continue to transfer European user data to the United States. The founder Mark Zuckerberg in the annual report delivered to the SEC he returns to threaten an exit from the Old Continent. And it does so just as the authorities are engaged in tight negotiations to replace that transatlantic pact on data transfer to which thousands of companies refer but which the European Court of Justice invalidated in 2020.

Underlining how data sharing between countries and regions is crucial for its services, Meta notes that if it is no longer possible to use the current model or “alternatives”, “probably” it will no longer be able to offer some of its ” most significant products and services », including Facebook and Instagram, in the EU. Zuckerberg’s threat, submerged in the annual report filed with US Consob last Thursday, rebounded everywhere, forcing Meta to specify that “he has absolutely no desire and no plan” to withdraw from Europe “. Companies, explained the social media giant, need “clear and global rules to protect data flows between the United States and the EU in the long term, and like more than 70 other companies in a wide range of sectors, as the situation is evolving, we are closely monitoring the potential impact on our European operations ».

However, the pressure and the threat of Meta were received with coldness in Europe. “One thing must be absolutely clear: the EU establishes its legislation taking into account its values, the interests of consumers and citizens,” said the spokesperson for the European Commission. Eric Mamer. The Dutch Socialist MEP and chairman of the Taxation Committee of the European Parliament echoed him harder. Paul Tang: “Europe does not bow to your threats, Mr. Zuckerberg.” While the French finance minister Bruno Le Maire added the dose: «I can confirm that life without Facebook continues and that we would live without Facebook. The digital giants must understand that the European continent will resist and reaffirm its sovereignty ». In the same tone his German colleague, Robert Habeck: “After being hacked, I’ve lived without Facebook and Twitter for four years and life has been great.”

The negotiations between the European Commission and Washington on the transfer of data are ongoing and have intensified but “they require time also given the complexity of the issues discussed and the need to find a balance between privacy and national security”, he explained to the Bloomberg agency a European Commission official, adding: “Only an agreement in full compliance with the requirements set by the European Court can lead to the stability and legal certainty” that actors on both sides of the Atlantic expect.

In addition to raising controversy, the Zuckerberg threat, albeit scaled down by Meta, had the first effect of putting the stocks under pressure on Wall Street, where it came to lose 5.5% after the 26% thud last Thursday later. to the quarterly report and outlook concerns.

© All rights reserved