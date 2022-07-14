“Züleyha”: the similarity of an actress of the Turkish series with Angelina Jolie | DailyShow

Turkish Fiction”Zuleyha“It is a global success. Zuleyha%3C/a%3E-broke-a-historical-record-in-television-the-details-20220621-0006.html” target=”_blank”>The novel broke records in its country and in Argentina it did the same. In this way, there are more and more fans of the story played by Murat Ünalmış Y Hilal Altinbilek that, through social networks, reveal incredible curiosities.

One of them, and perhaps the most talked about in recent days, is the similarity of the protagonist of the Turkish fiction with Angelina Jolie. This is Hilal Altınbilek who plays Züleyha and made headlines for Zuleyha-would-have-been-engaged-with-her-boyfriend-the-details-20220706-0031.html” target=”_blank”>having engaged to the Turkish writer Metin Hara.

The actresses are sixteen years apart and the resemblance between the two was highly commented on by hundreds of users. Her penetrating gaze, her angular features, marked cheekbones and voluptuous lips were some of the details that admirers highlighted.

It was even Hilal herself who brought up the subject. After being named by some media in her country as “the Turkish Angelina”, in dialogue with the Gazeta Vatan, she commented: “It’s an honor to be compared to Angelina Jolie.”

Look at the photos of Hilal Altinbilekthe protagonist of Züleyha, and Angelina Jolie!