Zuleyka Rivera can still collect what she alleges Kress owes her

The model and presenter Zuleyka Rivera He still has a chance to collect the money he claims the Kress stores owe him after the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit returned the claim for breach of contract and damages to the Federal Court in Puerto Rico for continuation.

The United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit did not accept the order to dismiss the lawsuit, as resolved by the Federal Court on the Island, so the millionaire claim of Miss Universe 2006 is still active.

Rivera maintained an agreement with Kress from 2009 to 2012. After that date, the agreement was modified verbally, a fixed payment was established and extended until 2018. The payment for the last year of the contract was not fulfilled, so in 2020 Rivera presented a breakdown for the money owed and a request to cease and desist from the promotion and sale of items under his brand. Mr. Edwin Prado, representing Rivera, indicated this Wednesday that the amount owed is not less than $200,000.

Kress Stores of Puerto Rico and its main executive Mark Berezdivin then recognized the debt and made a partial payment with the intention of paying it off through a payment plan. Rivera later stated that he had not agreed to a revised payment plan and that his merchandise remained for sale in physical stores and online. He then resorted to court with a millionaire claim for breach of contract and damages for the alleged use of his image without his authorization.

In the middle of this month it transpired that Kress would close its stores after 50 years of history in local commerce. Regarding how this affects the collection of the money claimed by Rivera, his lawyer indicated that the Kress stores have not declared bankruptcy, and even so there will be some insurers that should respond for this matter. Likewise, the claim extends to the executive Mark Berezdivin in his personal capacity.