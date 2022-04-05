Zuleyka Rivera celebrates the birthday of Paulina, the daughter of JJ Barea and Viviana Ortiz

If something they enjoy doing the professional basketball player JJ Barea and the model Vivian Ortiz is to celebrate the birthdays of their children Paulina and José Juan. The same as Sebastian’s, the son that the member of the Santurce Crabbers had with Miss Universe 2006, Zuleyka Rivera.

Precisely, the fifth Puerto Rican to hold the title of universal beauty, accompanied the couple in recent days during one of the many celebrations on the occasion of Paulina’s birthday.

Barea himself, who was happy and proud on social networks for the arrival of the little girl at the age of six, shared a photo album on his Instagram account. Rivera appears in one of them together with Ortiz and the athlete’s three children.

“Paulina had a birthday and we sang it everywhere! Six years ago I received this blessing that has become my reason and my happiness. She is cheerful, affectionate, intelligent, creative, social and with a character 😬. I love you, beautiful princess,” said the father.

Both truths have proven to have a cordial relationship. In fact, on previous occasions they have exchanged reactions and affections through social networks.

For example, in 2019, when Ortiz announced that she was pregnant again, Rivera was quick to react. “Wait until Sebastian finds out. Congratulations,” she commented. Ortiz replied that the boy had already told him that she wanted her new brother to be a boy.