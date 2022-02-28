Zuleyka Rivera shows off a great body wearing a black trikini that only covers the essentials

At 34 years of age and with a son, Sebastián José, Zuleyka Rivera She maintains an enviable body that stands out for having well-defined curves.

This Sunday, the Puerto Rican model, presenter, actress and businesswoman has not hesitated to go out to cool off and sunbathe on board a yacht, where she took the opportunity to show off her shapely figure with a black trikini that only covers the most essential.

“Open casting 👑”, is the short text he wrote at the bottom of the pair of images that have thousands of likes and hundreds of compliments.

“But wait for me. You are total fire 🔥 With permission to those who can’t handle so much 💅🏻”, “Goddess Cuerpower 😍😍” and “Pura Belleza Boricua 🇵🇷🇵🇷🔥🔥 Our eternal Miss Universe”, were some of the messages left to Rivera.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago Zuleyka Rivera did not hesitate to upload a video in which she appears wearing a white bikini, but that time she pulled her panties up when she came out of the sea and this gave the clip a more sensual touch that made his more than 2.2 million Instagram fans go crazy.

