Zurdo Ramírez reveals that Canelo does not want to tell what…

Gilberto “Lefty” Ramirez revealed that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez he would be upset if he tells what happened in a sparring session between the two.

“We have done sparring before (when we were young) and he knows that the result would ruin his entire image”, commented the one from Mazatlan Sinaloain an interview with World BoxingNews. “Compared to others, he has no advantage in this fight.”

At some point, both Mexican boxers met in sparring sessions and The left handed has asked the Cinnamon have a fight. However, recently Saul He said that he is not motivated to face his compatriots as Ramirez either Jaime Munguia.

Gilbert was the WBA’s mandatory challenger to fight against Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds, but the Russian will face this Saturday, May 7, Canelo Alvarezso the match no longer took place.

“Sinaloa vs. Jalisco It would be great for a Mexican battle, but it’s not something I think about often,” he said. Ramirez about a possible collision with Saul. “I’m a little disappointed not to fight with bivol now, because it was something that was talked about for a long time. We thought it was something that was going to happen at the end or beginning of this year.”

Zurdo Ramírez and his experience sparring with Canelo

This will be the ninth defense of the belt Dmitryafter he won it in November 2017 by defeating by first-round knockout Trent Broadhurst. While in the case of Cinnamon will go up for the second time at 175 pounds, after the clash he had against Sergei Kovalev in November 2019.

On your side, Lefty Ramirez will fight against the number one ranked boxer in the WBA, Dominic Boeselon May 14 at Ontario, Calif..

“But I fully understand his opportunity and the big payout that comes with it,” he said. Gilbert. “Whatever happens in the fight, I’m ready for both of them, so we’ll see what happens. bivol he is a smart boxer with a difficult style. He’s also a natural light heavyweight, so of course bivol He has a chance to win.”