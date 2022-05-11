Zurdo Ramírez, the Mexican that Dimitry Bivol ‘was afraid of’

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 10.05.2022 20:25:18





In July 2021, the undefeated Gilberto Ramirez warned threateningly that he would take “the souls of all champions division of the 175 pounds” and set his sights as an immediate target on Dimitry Bivol, the Russian who rose to world fame after beat Saul “Canelo” Alvarezthough he just shied away.

“I wanted to fight Bivol because at the time he was looking for me. He said he wasn’t afraid to fight me, but in the end I think he is.”, Zurdo explained to BoxingScene.com in December 2021.

According to the boxer from Sinaloa, the Russian WBA champion had already promised to fight, he even assured that he had already signed and only the monarch’s rubric was neededalthough he was not encouraged.

“I still don’t understand why Bivol didn’t sign for a fight at the time, but I have to take care of my things and then go get that belt,” Zurdo added then.

Bivol tried to shake off the signs

The one born in Kazakhstan would be questioned again about the rejection of Ramírez and the beginning of this 2022, although his answer was far from what the Mexican had commented before, since according to him his team offered a fight in Russia for December 2021which was rejected despite the guaranteed juicy bag.

However, Zurdo Ramírez was not silent and reversed that comment, making it clear that there was no such offer.

“The reality is that they never sent any contract to my Golden Boy team to analyze this fight; the opposite of what my team did when they sent them a contract to fight in December. He keeps goofing off and creating false stories and trying his best to hide from this fight. It is only a matter of time before that belt reaches my hands”, insisted Zurdo, who for that date had to settle for beating Yunieski Gonzalez.