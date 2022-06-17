Zuria Vega is in MOURNING; she says the last goodbye to a dear member of her family

The beautiful Mexican actress Zuria Vega He is going through a difficult moment in his personal life, because through his social networks he said goodbye to one of the members of his family.

It was with a moving message, the actress of the series “The Revenge of the Juanas”, shared a series of photos of “Perrou”, his faithful pet who was by his side for 13 years.

Zuria and Alberto say goodbye to “perrou”

As we mentioned before, it was through social networks, specifically on instagram where Zuria Vega He said goodbye to this beloved member of his family, with a series of photographs and an extensive message.

In said message, Vega thanked “dog” for being the guardian of his family and assured that it was an honor to have been his mother all those years that he shared with them.

However, also alberto war who is the husband of Zuria He said goodbye to his faithful friend and companion, like his life partner, the actor shared a series of photographs of “dog”.

Guerra began his farewell of “dog” confessing that his departure is the one that has hurt him the most “of all”, the actor from series like “Narcos Mexico” and “The Lord of the Skies”, He assures that his pet always taught him something new, and that the one who will miss him the most is his daughter Lua.

“…I mourn you for death and I celebrate your life, my love. The last photo is the last one I took of him in this chaotic transition we call life, with a smile from ear to ear for wanting to continue playing even if his body doesn’t give him. That’s what it’s about. I learned from him until the last second.” Alberto Guerra finished his publication

