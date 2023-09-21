Zurich Film Festival reveals its program

09/21/2023 – In addition to international guests, the festival announces a record number of world and European premieres: 52 out of a total of 148 films.

Swiss films (eighteen in total spread across the various sections) once again dominate the program of the Zurich Film Festival (September 28 to October 8). Among the many world premieres on this year’s agenda, we will see Michael Steinerthe thriller Anticipated, Thomas ThumenaThe latest documentary about a Salvation Army official, The sky over Zurichand the long-awaited series Davos by Jan Eric Mack, Anca Miruna Lazarescu and Christian Theedean important co-production between Switzerland and Germany.

For its nineteenth edition, the festival is betting on a considerable number of American guests (including actors Ethan Hawke), who will present their films and receive the different awards that are awarded each year in the contest. This time it will be the American director Todd Haynes who receives the A Tribute to… award, and will also present his latest film, May Decemberwhich competed in Cannes in May. Actress Jessica ChastainIn the meantime, he will be honored with the Golden Icon award.

As for the fourteen films competing for the Golden Eye award in the fiction competition, ten of them are European productions and co-productions. France is especially well represented thanks to Marie Amachoukeli‘s I love Gloria which inaugurated the Cannes Critics’ Week, and The rapture , which Iris Kaltenbackfirst feature film by and which was also screened at Critics’ Week where it won the SACD Award. It was also presented at Cannes, where it won the trophy for Un Certain Regard, the British director Molly Manning-Walkerthe first film How to have sex while another decidedly current and brave work comes in the form of women , the first film from the equally British director duo of Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping, which was presented in the Panorama section of the Berlinale and which follows the inner world of a drag queen based in London (played by Nathan Stewart Jarrett, which won an award at Montreal’s Fantasia Festival for its exceptional performance, where the film also took home the Best Director trophy). Coming from the Venice Biennale, we find Aeneas by Pietro Castellitowho is the son of the actor Sergio Castellitowhile the Orizzonti section offers the Turkish director Selman Nacarthe second job Wound of hesitation , and the Giornate degli Autori give us the Dutch director Stefanie Kolkthe first film of Milk . Other works of European origin are Slow (previously selected at Sundance and Karlovy Vary) by the Lithuanian screenwriter and director Marija Kavtaradzethat addresses the issue of asexuality head-on; Hypnosis (presented in Karlovy Vary), the Swedish director’s comedy-filled first film Ernst de Geer; and last but not least, the feel-good movie. Varvara by Moldovan actor and director Anatol Durbaăwhose international premiere is scheduled.

The Focus competition, for its part, includes six world premieres, four of which are Swiss works (out of a total of fourteen films in competition): The driven is Piet BaumgartnerThe first feature-length documentary to tell the story of five budding CEOs; Return to Alexandria It’s a road movie Tamer Rugglistarring Nadine Labaki and Fanny Ardant; Lonely is Michele PennettaThe third feature film of; the bullfighters by Jackie Brutsche is a documentary that explores the director’s Spanish and Swiss origins; Jupiter is a first pseudo-science fiction feature film from the German Benjamin Pfohl; and there is also Benjamin Rostthe documentary Harraga – Those who burn their lives.

The documentary competition hosts an equally large cohort of European (co-)productions, including two films presented at CPH:DOX: A year in the field – a first film with an experimental English flavor Christopher Morris – and To the storm announced by Denmark Christoffer Guldbransen, focusing on Donald Trump’s advisor Roger Stone. Denmark also owes its presence in the competition to A silent story by Anders Skovbjerg Jepsenwhile France is represented, in this section, by Nicolas Peduzzi‘s On the border which was presented at the ACID program in Cannes, and Armel Hostiouentertaining work The other profile. Meanwhile, the Colombian director trained in France Sergio Guataquira Sarmiento has been selected through Goodbye wild a co-production between Belgium and France, while Anna suggestions‘ Smoke Sauna Brotherhood , awarded at Sundance, is also among the European works chosen for this section. Other films worth mentioning include In the rearview mirror , a first film Maciek Hamela which was featured at the ACID show in Cannes and follows a bus of Ukrainian civilians fleeing to Poland, and Bottlers , by Serbian director Nemanja Vojinovic, which won the Heart of Sarajevo award for best documentary. The latest European films in this selection are co-productions the castle for Argentina Martin Benchimoland kingdom by Agniia Galdanovapresented at CPH:DOX and describing the daily life of the brave Russian drag queen GRAMena marvin.