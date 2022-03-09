Zverev banned for 8 weeks and fined. With the conditional

“ATP Senior Vice President of Regulations and Competitions, Miro Bratoev, completed his review of the facts and behavior of Alexander Zverev in Acapulco, Mexico, where the player was disqualified from the tournament for unsportsmanlike conduct.” official communication from the ATP.

The review determined that Zverev is guilty of “Aggravate behavior” as set forth by the ATP rules.

As a result, Zverev was given an additional US $ 25,000 fine and an eight-week suspension from any event organized by the ATP. However, the fine and suspension are “frozen” provided that, for a probationary period ending February 22, 2023 (one year from the incident), the player does not incur an additional Code Violation such as, for example:

– Unsportsmanlike behavior based on an act, such as disrespectful or aggressive behavior towards a referee, opponent, spectator or other person during or after a match

– Verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator or any other person on the court or on the spot