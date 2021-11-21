Zverev wins the 2021 ATP Finals: beaten Medvedev

At the Pala Alpitour sixth final for Zverev this season, against that Medvedev that only last Tuesday he had beaten him in the round robin. The German comes from five defeats in a row in the matches against the Russian, but he immediately starts the first set with great courage by stealing the opponent’s serve and moving on to 3-1: many aces and a service that is always aimed lead the German to win 6- 4. Immediately a break by Zverev at the opening of the second set: the 24-year-old from Hamburg is almost perfect, keeps his serve and follows the leitmotiv of the first set, still taking the lead 3-1 and leaving no way out for the Russian, who never manages to steal his serve: 6-4 the result also of the second set, with the German becoming the new “Master” from the Atp Finals.