Zweite Bundesliga: fake vaccination certificates, Werder Bremen coach resigns | News

Anfang and his deputy Junge leave after being investigated for the use of counterfeit Green Passes, meanwhile Leipzig will be forced to play behind closed doors until mid-December and Bayern lose pieces due to Covid

The coach of Werder Bremen, Markus Anfang, and his deputy Florian Junge they resigned a few hours after the Zweite Bundesliga match against Schalke 04 after being investigated by the Hanseatic city prosecutor on charges of having used a fake vaccination certificate against Covid-19. Anfang denied the allegations but chose to leave anyway “due to the extremely stressful situation for the club, the team, my family and myself”.

The CEO of the club, Frank Baumann, commented on his coaches’ decision to take a step back saying that “Markus and Florian are taking on their responsibilities and helping to end the chaos that has arisen around the club and the team in recent days.”

The coronavirus is giving no respite to German football: the government of the Saxony has established restrictions following the drastic increase in infections from Covid, including one new closure of the stadiums. The Leipzig he will therefore be forced to play the next home games behind closed doors. The new measures will last at least until 12 December. Therefore Leipzig will not be able to count on the support of their fans for the matches against Bayer Leverkusen (November 28) and against the Borussia Mönchengladbach (11 December), in addition to the one in the Champions League against Manchester City scheduled for December 7th.

Meanwhile the Bayern Monaco, fresh from the external knockout against Augsburg, comes to terms with absences due to positivity: later Süle they also contracted the virus Stanisic and two staff members, including the team manager Bastian Wernscheid. The restrictive measures introduced by Bavaria, on the other hand, could have repercussions on the last day of the Champions League, in which it is scheduled Bayern-Barcelona. On December 8, the game will be played with a maximum of 25% of the public, but closed doors are not excluded if the situation worsens.