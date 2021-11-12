News

ZZ Top, Billy Gibbons releases Jingle Bell Blues, his idea for a Christmas song

The guitarist of ZZ Top Billy Gibbons, released a Christmas song, a cover of James Lord Pierpont’s 1857 Jingle Bells. Gibbons transformed the song into something much more in keeping with his style: Jingle Bell Blues, a hard and raw bluesy, adapting the lyrics in full ZZ Top style, complete with lyrics to include references to “bells on the hot rod” and a “convertible sled”.

Billy Gibbons’ Jingle Bells will be available as a 7 “red vinyl single, but beware, the record has a large hole in the center suitable for juke boxes.

We have included some references to the hot rod because our favorite sled has a motor“, said the Texan rocker describing the song,”As we approach Christmas it always seems like there are always the same five or ten songs in the lower right corner of a typical juke box. Our hope is that ‘Jingle Bell Blues’ is one of those records“.

The guitarist then listed all the people who have recorded a cover of jingle bells before him: “Bing Crosby, David Bowie, Elvis, Brenda Lee, Jose Feliciano, Otis Redding, Mariah Carey, Nat King Cole, Gene Autry and not forgetting Adam Sandler, need company and we would be thrilled to provide it in the spirit of the season.“.


