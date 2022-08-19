ᑕ❶ᑐ Lionel Messi net worth

Lionel Messi is the living legend of the football world and there is no doubt about it. The Argentinian is considered one of the greatest players of all time, as he has won the Ballon d’Or six times, which is a record as no other player has won it so many times. not even Cristiano Ronaldo. With football success comes fortune. Messi is one of the highest paid athletes in the world so let’s take a look at how much the Barcelona star earns and what is his Net Worth and also here you will see the types of cars he drives and his houses.

Now let’s see Messi’s Fortune. He is one of the richest footballers in the world, alongside CR7. Lionel Messi’s net worth is over $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Of course, these numbers are speculative as the Argentine star is very private about his sponsorships and deals.

Wondering why Messi is so rich? Well, his salary is quite a large sum. It is reported that Messi’s weekly salary is around $646,000 which is why many clubs cannot afford his services. Messi’s annual salary is said to be over $92 million.

Of course with the notoriety he has, it is normal that he has sponsorship contracts with many famous brands. Messi has a permanent lifetime contract with Adidas, which earns him around $12 million a year. It also works with Gatorade, Huawei, Mastercard and Pepsi. Only thanks to endorsements, Leo Messi earned around $38 million. Messi is the highest paid footballer since Cristiano Ronaldo is right behind him.

Brand Lionel Messi Of course, all the big names in the sports industry have their own brand and Messi is no exception. It’s easy to assume that a star like him makes a lot of money with his brand, as fans would love to wear something with Messi’s logo on it. The value of the Messi brand is estimated at over $13.5 million.

Lionel Messi’s house Being one of the greatest players of all time comes with the privilege of being rich enough to afford whatever you want. Messi is rich enough to afford the houses and cars he loves. But have you ever wondered where Messi lives? Messi is said to have two mansions in Spain.

1. House in Castelldefels One of Lionel Messi’s homes overlooks the Mediterranean coast and is located in the luxurious, expensive and highly prestigious Barcelona suburb of Castelldefels.

2. A zero ecological house A true masterpiece. Messi’s second home has a very unique and stylish look. The house was designed by famous Spanish architect Luis Garrido and is shaped like a soccer ball. The famous football star is believed to live there with his family. This house would cost the player around 7 million euros and is located 22 miles from Barcelona with views of the Catalan mountains.

Lionel Messi Cars Like any other man, Messi loves his cars and as a very wealthy person he can afford to have some very unique ones. However, the Argentine star isn’t the kind of guy who likes to show off with his fancy toys. Still, Messi owns a number of luxury cars, but here are a few. 1.Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale 2.Range Rover Vogue 3. Pagani Zonda Tricolor 4.Audi R8 Spyder