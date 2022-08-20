◉ TODAY’S BLUE dollar: what is the price and how much is it trading this August 18

I followed LIVE the price of the BLUE dollar and the official dollar today, Thursday, August 18.

The price of BLUE DOLLAR and OFFICIAL DOLLAR Today, Thursday, August 18, minute by minute. The currency keeps Argentines expectant day by day. That is why, below, we will tell you at what price it is trading this Thursday. Know the value of the dollar in the official market and also in the parallel market.

What is the blue dollar The blue dollar, also known as the parallel dollar or the black dollar, is a euphemism used in Argentina to refer to the US dollar that is bought illegally on the black market. Its main characteristic is that its exchange rate value is generally well above the official dollar. On the other hand, the blue denomination on this coin is due to the fact that the word "blue" in English not only refers to the color blue, but also to something dark or mysterious. It is for this reason that the informal dollar is so called due to its illegal nature. What does the value of the blue dollar depend on? The attraction for those who handle this currency is that its price skyrockets in times of exchange rate instability. Therefore, despite the fact that the Blue dollar is an informal exchange rate that is traded outside the system, we must not lose sight of the fact that its price depends on the rest of the real economy. For these reasons it is that Argentines generally bet on the informal dollar because it has two attributes, firstly, it is a value safeguard against the permanent devaluation of the peso and, secondly, being informal it does not exist for the treasury, with which it escapes to the enormous tax pressure imposed by the State. What time does the market open We will have the first information on the price of the blue dollar from 10.

