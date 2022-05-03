Entertainment

10 beauty gifts for Mother’s Day

In these beauty and wellness gift ideas, you will find the perfect gift for someone who deserves everything and more: mom. She taught us a lot about our personal care growing up, now it’s time to celebrate her with a beauty edition gift.

For Drafting THINGS

Our mothers deserve it all, therefore, that on this date luxury and good quality are not lacking. From the latest facial massage device to a special lipstick (the edition that Dior created for Mother’s Day), or a treasure chest for lips.

Here is our great selection:

  • Lancôme Rénergie HCF Triple Serum-Anti-Aging Serum

  • BaByliss Curl Secret Optimum

  • Let’s Get Luminous Set

  • FOREO UFO mini Mint: Facial Treatment Device

  • L’Oreal Paris Midnight Serum Age Perfect Cellular Rebirth

  • Aeseop – Australia’s Best Hair Care

  • Rowenta: your new firming facial massager

  • ICON Hair Growth Replenisher 5.25

BONUS: N° 1 by Chanel: The revolution in antiaging cosmetics. Your secret? The Camellia japonica “El Zar”, which houses a protocatechuic acid, capable of protecting the vitality of cells acting in the first phase of aging.

