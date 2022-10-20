10 biceps exercises better than the popular curl

What is the best exercise for the biceps? Well, it’s debatable since it depends on what your goal is. But we are not here to talk about the best or worst of your arm workouts, but to stop what you normally do and choose from this list of 10 biceps exercises better than traditional curls, the ones that you like the most.

If you want to work your biceps, that small muscle found in the upper part of your arms, you need to choose the right exercises. It’s hard for a compound movement to be effective at bicep growth if it’s not primarily targeting the biceps.

The traditional curl is good for targeting your biceps, but common sense dictates that you need to keep innovating and adding variety to your training to keep making gains; otherwise, your body will adapt and you won’t see the same improvements as before.

10 Biceps Exercises Better Than Classic Curls



1. Concentrated Curls

The focus curl was the winner when it came to bicep activation in three different studies. You can choose either the normal grip or the hammer grip, thumbs up, as these will be equally effective in stimulating your biceps. (How to do the perfect biceps curl with dumbbells).

2. Overhead Cable Curl

In the same three studies, curls using a cable machine while bringing the handles closer to the head ranked very high. Using the cable machine ensures that you have tension throughout the movement. You can choose to do one arm at a time with the cable curl, or both at the same time.

3. Curl with resistance band

Resistance band curls are another great exercise for your biceps if you’re always on the go and can’t pack your luggage with fitness equipment. The exercise band will act similarly to the cable machine, but the more you push, the more tension you create and the more you will demand on your biceps. This simple mechanic makes resistance bands ideal for working many muscle groups throughout the body, and it couldn’t be any different for the biceps.

4. Pull-ups

The chin-up or pull-up is perhaps the best bodyweight exercise for working the biceps. Plus, it’s one of the rare times when a compound movement emphasizes the biceps. It’s no wonder why this is on our list of biceps exercises better than traditional curls. (How to do 17 perfect pull-ups).

5. Incline Curls

The incline curl, which is usually done with dumbbells but you can also use a cable machine for extra tension, puts your biceps in a fully stretched position that other exercises barely achieve. This adds a bit of shoulder flexion as you get to the top and targets the long head of the bicep.

6. Hammer curls

Typically, the hammer curl will be the biceps variation where you can load the heaviest weight because all of your elbow flexors are actively engaged during the movement. So take advantage of it and curl as much as you can to increase the size of your biceps.

7. Zottman Curl

The Zottman curl is an exercise that combines the conventional curl and the reverse curl. Two for one that will grow your biceps and forearms, giving you a bigger arm look.

8. Drag Curls

Not a lot of people do drag curls, which is a shame and another reason for it to be on our list of biceps exercises that are better than traditional curls. This curl variation will target the long head, which is difficult, but pay attention to properly learn how to perform the exercise. You can do this exercise with a barbell or dumbbells.

9. Spider Curls

After focusing on your long head, you may want to switch to the shorter head of your biceps and that’s what the spider curl can do for you. You’ll also have your arms stretched out during the exercise, which creates more tension and possibly bicep growth if you perform the movement correctly.

10. Dumbbell Crossover Curl

Lastly, there’s the dumbbell crossover curl, a combination of the hammer curl with an underhand grip. You want to move the dumbbell up your chest towards the opposite shoulder and it will hit the brachialis, the muscle below the biceps which will push it up making your biceps peak even higher.