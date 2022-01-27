10 films about the Holocaust also streamed for children

January 27 is the Memorial Day, an international anniversary commemorating the victims of the Holocaust. This day was chosen by the United Nations General Assembly because on January 27, 1945, the Russian troops of the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

The genocide of the Jews of Europe and beyond (other people also ended up in the camps, such as homosexuals and political dissidents) by Nazi Germany is one of the greatest horrors in human history. It has been calculated that between 1933 and 1945 the victims of the Holocaust were between 15 and 17 million (of which six million made up of Jews, more precisely defined as victims of the Shoah).

In addition to being studied in school books, this horror in the horror of the Second World War has inspired books, essays, documentaries, songs and cinema. One of the most famous films on the subject is certainly Schindler’s List by Steven Spielberg, awarded with seven Oscars. The American director has never hidden his feeling about him: as early as 1989 he had Harrison Ford say in the role of Indiana Jones in The last crusade: “Nazis: I hate these people”.

To celebrate the Day of Remembrance here a list of ten films to watch in streaming not just for adults, but for the whole family: given the importance and delicacy of the theme, we have also included three films suitable for children.

Remembrance Day: three films for the little ones

Life is beautiful (1997) by Roberto Benigni

Winner of three Oscars (best foreign film, leading actor and soundtrack by Nicola Piovani) Life is Beautifulwritten, directed and performed by Roberto Benignitells the story of a father, Guido Orefice, who, deported to a concentration camp in 1944 together with his son Giosuè (Giorgio Cantarini), tries to save him by making him experience the lager as if it were a game.

The first part is a lot of fun, the second tries to to tell the tragedy even to a child, without ever explicitly showing violence. It is located on Disney +.

Train de vie – A train to live (1998) by Radu Mihăileanu

As Life is Beautiful by Roberto Benigni (to whom the director had offered the role of Shlomo), too Train de vie by Radu Mihăileanu tries to tell the Shoah with the tones of comedy. The film tells the story of a village of Eastern European Jews who, to escape Nazi roundups, they pretend their own deportation: they organize a train with fake German soldiers and prisoners, with which to escape to Palestine via the Soviet Union.

The soundtrack is by Goran Bregović and can be found on Kilos.

JoJo Rabbit (2019) by Taika Waititi

Awarded the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, JoJo Rabbit by Taika Waititi is inspired by the novel The sky in a cage (2004) by Christine Leunens.

It tells the story of Johannes Betzler aka Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a ten-year-old boy who lives with his mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) in Nazi Germany. Jojo is alone and spends his days playing with an imaginary frienda ridiculous version of Adolf Hitler (played by the director himself).

One day he discovers that a Jewish girl, Elsa Korr (Thomasin McKenzie), is hiding in her house. Although Hitler Youth meetings have taught him otherwise, the boy soon realizes that the girl is not at all as horrible as they had led him to believe. It is located on Disney +.

Remembrance Day: Movies to see for adults

Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator (1940)

Let’s move on to adult films: The great dictator is one of the most famous in the history of cinema. It is also an interesting case, since Charlie Chaplin went to America to do this satire on the figure of Adolf Hitler in the middle of World War II (it came out in 1940).

Chaplin is a Jewish barber brought to a concentration camp from which he manages to escape wearing Nazi uniforms. The final speech, in which the protagonist sends a message of love, is a masterpiece. He arrived in Italy only in 1946, when the war was over, also because he is in the film the parody of Benito Mussolini: Benzino Napaloni (Bonito Napoloni in the Italian version). On Kilos.

Schindler’s List (1993) by Steven Spielberg

Filmed mainly in black and white (with the exception of the opening, closing and iconic scenes of the little girl’s red coat) Schindler’s List from Steven Spielberg is based on the novel Schindler’s List by Thomas Keneally, inspired by the true story of Oskar Schindler, who saved a thousand Jews from round-ups by hiring them as workers in his factory.

Playing Schindler is Liam Neeson. Also starring is Ralph Fiennes, as the terrible German officer Amon Göth, and Ben Kingsley, as Itzhak Stern, a Jewish accountant. To direct this film Spielberg did not want to be paid because, in his words, it would have been like accepting “dirty money”. On Netflix.

The Pianist (2002) by Roman Polański

In 2022 he turns twenty The pianista film by Roman Polański based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by Władysław Szpilman, a pianist locked in the Warsaw ghetto in Poland invaded by Nazi Germany.

Awarded at the Cannes Film Festival with the Palme d’Or, the film boasts a great interpretation by the protagonist Adrien Brody, who received the Oscar, making him the youngest actor to win the award. On Netflix.

The Reader (2008) by Stephen Daldry

Film adaptation of the novel Aloud (1995) by Bernhard Schlink, The Reader by Stephen Daldry tells the story of Hanna Schmitz, played by Kate Winsletawarded with the Oscar.

The actress plays the difficult role of a woman who is tried for participating in a massacre of Jews while guarding a concentration camp. For her character, however, the shame of not knowing how to read and write is more serious than the murders. On Netflix.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) by Quentin Tarantino

Also Quentin Tarantinotogether with Charlie Chaplin and Taika Waititi, he donated his version of Adolf Hitler to the screen: in this case, however, cinema literally rewrites history.

Perhaps the director’s masterpiece (if he even says it himself with a line from the film) Inglourious Basterds tells the story of a Jewish girl, Shoshanna (Mélanie Laurent), who escaped the Nazi colonel Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz, winner of the Oscar), and of a group of American soldiers led by Lieutenant Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt), who goes on the hunt for Nazis. On Netflix.

The Son of Saul (2015) by László Nemes

For really strong stomachs there is The son of Sauldebut of the Hungarian director László Nemes. Presented in competition at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, obtaining the Special Jury Grand Prix (it also won the Oscar for best foreign film), it is the story of Saul Ausländer (played by Géza Röhrig), a Jew forced by the Nazis to assist them in the killing of other prisoners.

Shot as if we were constantly seeing through the eyes of the protagonist, with long and exhausting sequence shots, it seems to be there. On Amazon Prime Video.

Austerlitz (2016) by Sergei Loznitsa

Of a different kind it is Austerlitz from Sergei Loznitsa, a documentary shot in the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin. The film shows these places of horror today.

The Ukrainian director wonders if the memory of the Holocaust is truly celebrated by tourists who take selfies inside a concentration camp. Presented out of competition at the 2016 Venice Film Festival Kilos.

(photo: Searchlight Pictures)