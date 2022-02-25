10 Hollywood stars with Ukrainian roots: from DiCaprio to Stallone, learn about their stories

The world is shocked by the war between Ukraine and Russia. At the moment, thousands of people fear for their lives due to the invasion of those commanded by Vladimir Putin in several Ukrainian towns.

War is no stranger to Hollywood, as Ukraine – the second largest country in Europe – is rich in culture and art. It is, therefore, the birthplace of several celebrities who today are big names in the film, music and television industries.

From Leonardo DiCaprio, through Sylvester Stallone or the actress Mila Kunis, many artists have their family roots in Ukraine, learn about their stories here.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. She lived part of her childhood in that town. (JoelRyan)

The protagonist of films like black swan, Oz: The Great and Powerful, ted and Friends with Benefitsas well as the series That ’70s Show and Robot Chickenwas born in the town of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. The interpreter, who is married to fellow actor Ashton Kutcher, lived in her hometown until 1991.

Mila’s mom worked in Ukraine as a physics teacher, her dad was a mechanical engineer. The Kunis family moved to the United States to seek a better future. The actress recalled that the move was a horror for her, since she did not speak English and it was difficult for her to get used to the American educational system.

steven spielberg

Steven Spielberg’s grandparents were of Ukrainian origin. (Evan Agostini)

In an interview with the newspaper The country, from Spain, the film director said that his four grandparents were from the Ukraine. Spielberg’s paternal grandparents emigrated to the United States and met in Cincinnati, the city where Arnold, the filmmaker’s father, was born.

Spielberg has said that Russian and Yiddish were spoken in his house. “I grew up among Russians at home, but also with a tremendous fear of not living long enough to get my driver’s license at 16, because there was going to be a thermonuclear exchange between Russia and the United States. He was completely convinced that the end of the world was just around the corner. Someone was going to make a mistake, press a button and it would be the end, ”he told The country.

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone’s maternal great-grandparents were from the city of Odessa, in Ukraine. (Andrew Medichin)

Stallone was born in New York in 1946. He rose to fame with the series of films Rocky and then with Rambo, but his family roots go back to the city of Odessa, the third largest in Ukraine. His great-grandparents were from that town, who belonged to a wealthy Jewish family that had weaving factories.

Rose and Charles Labofish, who were Jewish immigrants from Odessa, were the paternal grandparents of Sylvester’s mother, Jackie.

Jovovich mile

Milla Jovovich is possibly the most famous Ukrainian. The artist starred in ‘Resident Evil’. (Raffy)

Actress, model, singer, fashion designer and film director; Milla Jovovich is perhaps the most famous Ukrainian. She was born in Kiev, in 1975.

Milla’s mother, Galina Loginova, was a famous Soviet actress, while her father, Bogdan Bogdanovich Jovovic, was a pediatrician.

As a child, the star of resident Evil he spent his early years in the Ukraine and also in his mother’s native Moscow. The family then moved to England and later to the United States, where they began their new lives working as domestic servants.

Milla has said that during her school years in the United States, she was teased by other children who said she was a Russian spy and called her a communist.

Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler said that he is proud of his Ukrainian roots, including that he has eaten the typical borsch dish all his life. (Jeff Robertson)

During a press conference, before a concert that Aerosmith was going to present in Moscow, Steven Tyler acknowledged that he has Slavic roots. His grandmother was German and his grandfather was Ukrainian. “They met at a time when Ukraine and Russia were one country,” the artist had said at the time.

In addition, Tyler acknowledged that he had grown up eating typical Ukrainian dishes, such as borsch soup.

In another meeting with journalists, the singer also said that his gypsy style is due to his Ukrainian roots.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Elena, the grandmother of Leonardo DiCaprio was born in the Ukraine. She was a very important figure in the education of the actor.

With Leonardo DiCaprio there is a very curious situation. The actor believed that he had Russian roots from his grandmother, Elena Smirnova, who hailed from Odessa. However, it was only recently that the actor and activist learned that the city is from Ukraine, not Russia.

Elena escaped from the Ukraine to Germany with her family. She got married there, but was cheated on by her husband with another woman. During World War II, Elena fled to the United States, because of her origins she could be the target of anti-Semites.

Elena became a very important figure in the education of her grandson Leonardo, as the artist has recognized in many interviews.

Vera Farmiga

Vera Farmiga, actress of ‘The Conjuring’ was raised with strong Ukrainian teachings. (Michael Tackett)

The interpreter, recognized for playing Lorraine Warren in the saga of The spellwas born in New Jersey into a family of Ukrainian immigrants.

She grew up in a Ukrainian community, in the American city. She studied her in a Ukrainian Catholic school and she remembered that all her extracurricular activities were related to the Ukrainian culture, according to what she collected TheGuardian.

Her family’s cultural roots were so strong that Farmiga learned to speak English until she was six years old.

Vera is one of the international stars who has shown her support for the people of Ukraine during this conflict. In her social networks, she published the image of the Ukrainian flag, accompanied by an excerpt from the lyrics of the anthem of that country.

Katherine Winnick

Through a message on her social networks, actress Katheryn Winnick showed her support for Ukraine. Photo: File.

The artist, who played Queen Lagertha in the series vikings, was born in Canada, but is the daughter of Ukrainian immigrant parents. Her parents, in fact, raised her speaking the language of that country. Katheryn’s parents were born in Germany, after her grandparents fled the Ukraine for shelter from the Soviet Union regime.

In his social networks, Winnick also showed his support for the Ukrainians. She did it with a photo of the country’s flag with the caption: “I am a proud Ukrainian.”

Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy has always been proud of his Ukrainian roots. He professed the Orthodox Jewish faith which he inherited from his parents. Photo: Archive

the star of star trek was born and raised in Boston Massachusetts. He was always proud of his Jewish faith, inherited from Orthodox Jewish immigrant parents from Ukraine.

Nimoy, who is in the collective memory as Spock’s interpreter in star trekspoke and read Yiddish throughout his life until his death.

Nimoy’s family left Ukraine in the early 20th century, when violent anti-Jewish riots began sweeping the country.

David Duchevy

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson starred in ‘The X-Files’. In 2014, the actor found out that his family is from Ukraine. Photo: File.

“I grew up thinking I was Russian, only to find out now that I’ve been Ukrainian all this time. It’s never too late to change,” actor David Duchovny wrote on his Twitter account in 2014.

The interpreter, famous for his role as Agent Mulder, in the series The X-Filesrealized a little late his true family roots, but that has not stopped him from feeling very proud to be Ukrainian.

David’s paternal grandparents were Ukrainian immigrants from the city of Berdychiv, who came to the United States to secure a new life.