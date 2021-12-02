Top 10 Super Foods That Help Clean Arteries and Lower Your cholesterol. What are the foods to clean the arteries? Nutrition plays a very important role in our health and, therefore, it is essential to make sure that it is of excellent quality.

Currently the market is flooded with a wide variety of light foods which, far from being healthy, affect the appearance of problems such as obesity, cardiovascular disease and hormonal imbalances.

The problem is that industry and advertising have sold false ideas to consumers to base their own diets on these products. However, many health experts warn that excessive consumption of high-fat foods does affect arterial health, raises cholesterol levels and increases the risk of suffering from serious diseases. Luckily, there are also food options that aid the body’s cleansing process and avoid all these negative effects.

L’atherosclerosis it is a problem that is affecting more and more people, so it is important to know which foods help clean the arteries, to do everything possible to prevent it. Progressive blockage of the arteries, known as arteriosclerosis, is the leading cause of death worldwide. The number of people who die each year from this disease is increasing. A situation that worries experts a lot because, although it can be prevented, more and more patients are diagnosed with this problem.

Taking into account the importance of a Proper nutrition to prevent all these diseases, below we present the 10 best foods to clean the arteries and veins.

10 foods that help clean arteries and lower cholesterol

Although people suffering from atherosclerosis should be checked by a doctor, there are foods that can help clean the arteries. In turn, these foods strengthen the immune system to prevent many other diseases.

1. Garlic

First and foremost, garlic is the number one food for clean the arteries and fight bad cholesterol. This is demonstrated by this study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. It has multiple medicinal properties which, since ancient times, have been used to improve health. Garlic is rich in antioxidants, has antibiotic and antiviral properties. It also contains vitamins and minerals which strengthen the immune system and help clean the arteries.

Additionally, garlic can inhibit the action of free radicals, making it useful for preventing diseases such as cancer. Its regular consumption increases the levels of good cholesterol and reduces the levels of bad cholesterol.

2. Rolled oats

Oats. One of the benefits of oats is its high fiber content and its ability to absorb up to 7 times its weight in water. Well, according to this study published by Tufts University (Boston, United States), oats reduce the ability of cholesterol to stick to the walls of the arteries and reduce the risk of heart problems.

3. Pomegranate juice

This juice has more antioxidants than any other fruit, which helps reduce the impact of free radicals, as indicated by this research published in the journal Phytotherapy. In turn, it reduces the fat in the arteries, thus preventing serious problems such as atherosclerosis.

4. Apples

Benefits of apples. Apples contain a fiber called pectin, which is responsible for reducing bad cholesterol levels in the blood. And that’s what the Spanish Heart Foundation underlines. In addition, this fruit has significant amounts of flavonoids, linked to the reduction of heart problems and cardiovascular diseases.

5. Fish

Fatty fish. Another important food is fish, rich in Omega 3 fatty acids. These are excellent allies for the health of the arteries. This food promotes the elimination of fats accumulated in the arteries and prevents heart problems. Among the recommended fish are: salmon, mackerel, tuna, trout, herring and sardines.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric, benefits. Turmeric has an active ingredient called curcumin, a polyphenol responsible for giving it its high medicinal power. More than 30 studies, carried out in different parts of the world, state that curcumin has a cardioprotective effect. In fact, this same substance could help reduce and prevent arterial blockage.

7. Extra virgin olive oil

In turn, it is worth highlighting extra virgin olive oil. It is a monounsaturated fat that could reduce bad blood cholesterol and the risk of arterial obstruction. For this reason, this food is very healthy and can be easily included in main dishes: salads, soups or desserts, first and second courses.

8. Avocado

Avocado is packed with healthy fats and other nutrients that it can lower bad cholesterol in the blood. Well, it contains monounsaturated fats, which do not oxidize and therefore do not increase the risk of arterial obstruction, as this study published in e-Gnosis points out.

9. Tomatoes

In this regard, this food, which we can easily include in our recipes, has significant quantities of an antioxidant called lycopene. This reduces the chances that the bad cholesterol oxidizes and sticks to the walls of the arteries. Therefore, consuming tomatoes frequently in the diet is equivalent to ingesting a good amount of antioxidants.





10. Spinach

The spinach diet. Finally, this green leafy vegetable is very popular for its health benefits. Well, it provides energy, is low in calories and is great for any type of diet. Spinach contains vitamins A and C. These prevent the oxidation of bad cholesterol in the arteries and reduce the chances of suffering from arteriosclerosis.

In short, if you want to improve your health and that of the heart, do not forget to include all these foods in your diet combined with other healthy and nutritious foods, avoiding the consumption of sugary foods and rich in saturated fats. It is also important to carry out constant daily physical activity.