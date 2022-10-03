100% of UPR Orthopedics graduates passed the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery

Academics extolled the preparation of the residents of the 2022 class of orthopedic surgery.

The resident physicians in this class are Dr. Omar E. Rodríguez; Dr Danny Mangual; Dr. Manuel A. Ramírez; and Dr. Manuel Beaton. Photo: University of Puerto Rico.

100% of the graduates of the class of 2022 of the Program of Orthopedics approved the Board granted by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS), as announced by the Department of Surgery of the School of Medicine of the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico.

In this regard, Professor Carlos Ortiz, interim rector of the Medical Sciences Campus, stated: “We are proud and pleased with the results obtained by these new professionals from the orthopedicsa product of the Medical Sciences Campus”.

He also added that “it is important to highlight the vital role and commitment of our academic faculty with our students and with their personal and professional development. We are sure that these professionals will continue to reap successes and contribute to the health of the citizens of our Island.” “.

Pride for the Medical School Orthopedic Program

For his part, Dr. Humberto Guiot, interim dean of the School of Medicine, highlighted the achievement obtained; “The approval of this national exam demonstrates the academic and clinical excellence of these new medical specialists. We congratulate our graduates for this great achievement and we highlight the contribution of the faculty of the Orthopedic Surgery residency program, unique in Puerto Rico, in the training of high caliber professionals.

Dr. Francisco López, director of the Program for Orthopedics of the School of Medicine, expressed feeling “extremely proud of this group of orthopedics who began his training with Hurricane Maria and finished it against all the challenges that the COVID pandemic brought us. At all times they were present to help our country while maintaining the high academic standards that characterize our program.”

Medical Sciences Campus activates admission process

It is worth mentioning that the RCM also communicated the activation of its admission application process through its web platform. Those interested in studying in one of the 64 academic programs offered by the main university institution dedicated to the training of future health professionals on the Island, can access the link https://admisions.upr.edu/

About this, Wilfredo Morales, director of Promotion and Student Recruitment of the RCM, stated that “the Medical Sciences Campus is the best alternative in Puerto Rico to carry out studies in the field of health, we have a highly experienced faculty and research is carried out here world-class. The experience of conducting studies here is unparalleled and unique.”