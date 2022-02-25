11 people die, 602 test positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County reported Thursday that 11 people have died due to the coronavirus and 602 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 11 people who died, 10 were not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Department of Health and Human Services. All deaths were of people over 50 years of age.

Of the 602 people who have tested positive for the virus, 501 are considered confirmed cases and 101 probable cases.

People who have tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Number of cases 0-11 48 12-19 69 20s 99 30s 106 40s 102 50s 78 60s 40 70+ 60 Total: 602

The county also reported that 197 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 189 adults and eight children.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 55 patients are in intensive care units. Of those patients, 54 are adults and one is a child.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported three new student infections Thursday.

A total of 4,774 staff members and 16,383 students have tested positive for the virus since the county began reporting school-related infections on August 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 164,423 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,783 residents have died from the virus.

Currently, there are 793 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.