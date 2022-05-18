12 erotic movies that marked the 21st century (so far)

Between the year 2000 and the present, a few erotic movies they have hit theaters with scenes that caused controversy, gave a lot to talk about and even led some people to run away for being too scandalous.

And it is that the erotic in the cinema never leaves you indifferent, you can like it or you can hate it (or consider it very graphic or indecent), but they are scenes, themes and stories that respond to our own nature, and that is why they remain so engraved on us .

There have been many changes in cinema over the years, the Hays Code It made showing a lot of skin or sexual situations forbidden at some point, but that didn’t last long, and when it came to an end in the ’60s, directors, screenwriters, and filmmakers seized the opportunity to explore fantasies, forbidden desires, and nudity. , proving that sex sells, but it can also be an art form.

Now, sex is used in many ways, to provoke terror (as in Midsommar and It Follows, that have iconic sex scenes), to demonstrate a character’s internal problems (as in shame), or simply to raise the temperature and give us a little adrenaline to see the protagonists intertwined.

The 21st century has left us great films and some of them show that erotic cinema has evolved and is here to stay.

The best erotic films of the 21st century:

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Celine Sciamma directs this new classic of French cinema with Adele Haenel. The film takes place on a small isolated island in the 18th century, where a local artist is hired to paint the portrait of a woman who is about to get married, but an attraction develops between the two that they cannot deny and little by little they go giving in to their impulses and fantasy, starting a forbidden relationship that they must keep secret.

swimming pool