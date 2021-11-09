120 million the potential loss

The Vatican is willing to incur a deadweight loss of approximately £ 100 million 120 million euros, just to get rid of the famous mansion located on Sloan Avenue in the heart of London. The prestigious property at the center of a tangled international criminal trial against Cardinal Angelo Becciu, monsignors, senior officials of the Secretariat of State and three financiers (Raffaele Mincione, Gianluigi Torzi and Enrico Crasso), has so far only been a source of trouble .

BREXIT

The news published by the Financial Times immediately rebounded in the city to the amazement of insiders who are wondering about this move, at a time when Brexit does not facilitate the real estate sector. The building purchased in 2014 with reserved funds to make a safe investment in the Knightsbridge neighborhood is about to be sold for “around 200 million pounds to the private equity group Bain Capital”. Both Bain Capital and Savills, which is managing the deal, declined to comment in any way on the indiscretion.

However, in the Vatican there are those who remember well that a few months ago the Pope had indicated to his main collaborators his intention to identify a buyer in a short time, probably exhausted by the chain problems he had had, not to mention the gigantic reputational damage for the Holy See. and an ongoing process that shows glaring gaps. The latest grain that exploded concerns a sort of mutiny on the part of lawyers who denounce “bewildered” the impossibility of having a fair trial because the registrations filed by the Promoter of Justice, a kind of prosecutor, are full of cuts and omissions made “to unfathomable judgment “of the magistrates.

The Vatican investigation started on the investment in Mincione’s Athena Capital Global Fund, an operation that took place between 2013 and 2014. Mincione was presented in the Vatican by Enrico Crasso, another financier, who had been managing the reserved funds for years. The Substitute at the time was Monsignor Angelo Becciu, who will leave his post in 2018, while the head of the investments was Monsignor Perlasca.

OBOLO

The Vatican takes out two loans with Credit Suisse for two hundred million dollars to invest them in the Mincione fund (100 in the movable part, 100 in the real estate one). At 30 September 2018, the shares had lost over 18 million euros. Mincione soon after entered a collision course with the Vatican in the way it managed the fund. At that time Becciu was replaced by the current Substitute, Monsignor Pena Parra who, in agreement with Cardinal Parolin, authorized a further step, the sale of the shares from Mincione to the financier Torzi. Meanwhile, the losses were increasing.

Also because of this, the Pope decides to remove the wallet from the Secretariat of State and the entire management is diverted to APSA. The Pope also recommends exiting the London investment and the Centurion fund as soon as possible “or at least disposing of them in such a way as to eliminate reputational risks”. Monsignor Nunzio Galantino, president of Apsa, explained to Avvenire that the losses for Sloane Avenue fluctuate, “between a minimum of 66 and a maximum of 150 million pounds, but that they have not had repercussions on the Pole of St. Peter, but on reserve funds “.