13 series based on books and where you can watch them

The Handmaid’s Tale

What is it about? In Gilead, a post-apocalyptic totalitarian society situated in what used to be the United States, women have no basic rights and global infertility has led political leaders to capture fertile women to make them their handmaidens and sex slaves.

Who wrote the book? Canadian writer Margaret Atwood.

Who created the series? American television writer and producer Bruce Miller.

Who acts in the series? Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, and Alexis Bledel

Where can I see it? Paramount+

Homeland

What is it about? Two families face hard times during the murders and attacks of the terrorist group ETA in the Basque Country.



Who wrote the book? The Spanish writer, translator and teacher Fernando Aramburu



Who created the series? Spanish director Aitor Gabilondo



Who acts in the series? Elena Irureta, Ane Gabarain, José Ramón Soroiz, Mikel Laskurain and Loreto Mauleón



Where can I see it? hbo max

Homeland, available on HBO Max.

heart stopper

What is it about? Teenagers Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship could be something more as they navigate school and young love.

Who wrote the book? English author Alice Oseman

Who created the series? Osseman herself

Who acts in the series? Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Olivia Colman, Sebastian Croft, and Fisayo Akinade

Kit Connor and Joe Locke star in this teenage love series.

Where can I see it? Netflix



farina

What is it about? In the Galicia of the 1980s, the reconversion of fishing has left many workers unemployed. Faced with this situation, the former tobacco traffickers make the leap to drug trafficking.



Who wrote the book? The Spanish journalist and writer Nacho Carretero.



Who created the series? Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, Cristóbal Garrido and Diego Sotelo



Who acts in the series? Javier Rey, Tristán Ulloa, Antonio Durán “Morris” Carlos Blanco, Manuel Lourenzo, Xosé Antonio Touriñán and Isabel Naveira.



Where can I see it? Netflix.

Javier Rey stars Farina.

Unorthodox

What is it about? Deborah Feldman, a woman who has grown up in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in the neighborhood of Williamsburg, New York, decides to run away from her arranged marriage and start a new life in Berlin.

Who wrote the book? German-American writer Deborah Feldman

Who created the series? Deborah Feldman, Anna Winger, Alexa Karolinski, Daniel Hendler

Who acts in the series? Shira Haas, Jeff Wilbusch, Amit Rahav, Alex Reid, and Ronit Asheri.

Where can I see it? Netflix.

Shira Haas and Jeff Wilbusch star Unorthodox.

Lupine

What is it about? Inspired by the story of Arsène Lupin, the thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for the injustices suffered by one of the wealthiest families in Paris.

Who wrote the book? French writer Maurice Leblanc

Who created the series? George Kay and Francois Uza

Who acts in the series? Omar Sy, Vincent Londez, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, and Nicole Garcia.

Where can I see it? Netflix

Omar Sy is the protagonist of Lupin.

mindhunter

What is it about? The agents of the FBI special unit find new techniques in psychology that allow them to understand serial killers, rapists and other criminals with the intention of improving their practices. But the line that protects them in their personal lives is too thin.

Who wrote the book? Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas

Who created the series? English-Australian playwright and screenwriter Joe Penhall

Who acts in the series? Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv

Where can I see it? Netflix