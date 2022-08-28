15 million dollars to diagnose 50 common diseases with artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence advances unstoppably in the field of medicine and promises to become a essential tool for disease diagnosis. In addition, artificial intelligence is also proving to be key in preventing future illnesses, such as heart attacks.

The startup Regard knows this field up close. Founded in Los Angeles in 2017, the company has just to close its series A, capturing more than 15 million dollars. In total, this small Californian company has managed to obtain more than 20 million dollars in investments to date.

Its founders, Eli Ben-Joseph, Nate Wilson and Thomas Moulia, have shared a passion for technology since childhood. When they were preparing to enter university and study medicine, they found the opportunity to create a millionaire business.

“We realized that software in medical consultations was stuck in the past,” Eli Ben-Joseph, CEO of the startup, tells D+I. “We decided to change our destinations and focus on develop software dedicated to improving the practice of medicine”.

Regard’s team anticipates that the doctor of the future will only be able to practice with the support of technology. In this regard, Regard does not envision a future in which medical decisions are not made without the support of data extracted by artificial intelligence.

“We can dramatically improve the care patients receive if we combine the knowledge and experience of doctors with computational technology. That is exactly what Regard is developing,” explains Ben-Joseph.

The artificial intelligence created by Regard analyzes doctor’s notes and patient labs to ensure that no medical condition is missed. Once the system generates the diagnosis automaticallythe information is stored in the patient file.

According to the CEO of the startup, Regard is the only existing tool that saves the doctor time and improves the diagnosis of the patient. In addition, it helps hospitals to increase their income by automatically capturing diagnosis and billing data for each patient.

To get here, Regard’s team used approved data from peer-validated clinical trials. The creation of such a powerful tool was not something simple: “Building a product that affects thousands of patients every day is extremely complicated,” says the company’s CEO. “I usually tell my team that we’re building something more like a rocket ship than an app: It’s complicated, people’s lives are at stake and we only get one chance to show our potential.”

Right now, your tool is 90% accurate and can predict up to 50 common diseases such as heart failure, diabetes, obesity, depression and anxiety. Today, Regard is used in hospitals across the United States.

Artificial intelligence: The future of medicine

For Eli Ben-Joseph, the future of medicine is inconceivable without the support of technology and hospitals are aware of this: “We have a long waiting list of hospitals who want to access our platform. Our goal in the coming year is to affiliate with more providers so they can use our technological advances.”

The goal of startups like Regard is to offer more “granular” medicine through technology that can analyze each patient in detail. The combination of the experience of medical professionals with artificial intelligence will help provide more accurate diagnoses.

Regard’s artificial intelligence has already helped provide more than 600,000 diagnoses diseases that they might otherwise have missed.

“We see the doctor of the future as a control tower operator: able to provide unparalleled care to patients because they have our technological support”, says Ben-Joseph.

The team is already working on incorporating “a new layer of scientific data” into its artificial intelligence to advance its goal of building a world where technology is offered. greatest possible personalization of medicine.

