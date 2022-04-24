16.7% positivity rate. Towards a new ordinance for extension of the obligation to wear masks indoors

“While the attention of our media is almost solely devoted to what is happening in Ukraine, on the other side of the world, in China, human and health rights are being trampled on every day by a failed strategy and without any possibility of working. The strategy of reaching 0 Covid cases. Some of our fellow citizens imprisoned in Shanghai say they had an hour and a half to take to the street from the twentieth floor and go to stock up. Then they were locked up again at home. “This is what the Genoese infectious disease specialist wrote on Facebook Matteo Bassetti on the lockdown in Shanghai. With reference to the videos shared by the Italians in the Chinese city, he concluded: “In the videos broadcasting from Shanghai you can hear screams coming from the windows, requests for help from people who no longer have the resources to resist. Faced with all this, the West is guilty silent also leaving our compatriots who are there at the mercy of a real one dictatorship sanitary Without precedents. The world medical and scientific community should shout out loud that this is not science, nor is it evidence medicine. If Chinese doctors approve of these behaviors, they demonstrate subjection to political authoritarianism and an unbridgeable distance from science and its certainties “.