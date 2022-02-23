189 years ago the Battle of the Alamo began in Texas

This event marked the history of the United States. That and more in the ephemerides of Chapines USA.

ephemeris

  • 1455: Johannes Gutenberg prints the first Bible on a printing press.
  • 1836: in San Antonio, Texas, the Battle of the Alamo begins.
  • 1883: Alabama becomes the first US state to enact an antitrust law.
  • 1893: Rudolf Diesel receives the patent for the diesel engine.
  • 1903: In Cuba, the US gains control of Guantánamo Bay in perpetuity.
  • 1998: The Florida peninsula, in the USA, is experiencing the worst storm in its history.
  • 1999: Guitarist Carlos Santana wins eight Grammy Awards, equaling the record held by Michael Jackson, achieved in 1983.
  • 2009: Penelope Cruz becomes the first Spanish actress to win an Oscar.
  • 2012: In Spain, the plenary session of the General Council of the Judiciary ratifies, with 20 of 21 votes, the expulsion of Judge Baltasar Garzón from the judicial career.

births

  • 1934: Linda Cristal, Argentine-American actress, was in the cast of the great chaparral.
  • 1952: Brad Whitford, American guitarist, from the band Aerosmith.
  • 1962: Michael Wilton, American musician of the band Queensrÿche.
  • 1965: Mikel Erentxun, Basque singer of Venezuelan origin.
  • 1967: Chris Vrenna, American musician, from the bands Nine Inch Nails and Tweaker.
  • 1978: Resident, René Pérez Joglar, Puerto Rican musician, from the band Calle 13.
  • 1994: Dakota Fanning, American actress.

Deaths

  • 1848: John Quincy Adams, sixth American president.
  • 1965: Stan Laurel, the skinny, American comic actor.
  • 2015: Ben Woolf, American film and television actor.
  • 2016: Ramón Castro Ruz, Cuban agronomist and politician, brother of Fidel and Raúl.

celebrations

  • First day of the carnival.
  • Venezuela: Day of the expert and industrial technician.
  • Russia: Defenders of the Fatherland Day.

