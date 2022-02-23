189 years ago the Battle of the Alamo began in Texas

This event marked the history of the United States. That and more in the ephemerides of Chapines USA.

ephemeris

1455: Johannes Gutenberg prints the first Bible on a printing press.

1836: in San Antonio, Texas, the Battle of the Alamo begins.

1883: Alabama becomes the first US state to enact an antitrust law.

1893: Rudolf Diesel receives the patent for the diesel engine.

1903: In Cuba, the US gains control of Guantánamo Bay in perpetuity.

1998: The Florida peninsula, in the USA, is experiencing the worst storm in its history.

1999: Guitarist Carlos Santana wins eight Grammy Awards, equaling the record held by Michael Jackson, achieved in 1983.

2009: Penelope Cruz becomes the first Spanish actress to win an Oscar.

2012: In Spain, the plenary session of the General Council of the Judiciary ratifies, with 20 of 21 votes, the expulsion of Judge Baltasar Garzón from the judicial career.

births

1934: Linda Cristal, Argentine-American actress, was in the cast of the great chaparral.

1952: Brad Whitford, American guitarist, from the band Aerosmith.

1962: Michael Wilton, American musician of the band Queensrÿche.

1965: Mikel Erentxun, Basque singer of Venezuelan origin.

1967: Chris Vrenna, American musician, from the bands Nine Inch Nails and Tweaker.

1978: Resident, René Pérez Joglar, Puerto Rican musician, from the band Calle 13.

1994: Dakota Fanning, American actress.

Deaths

1848: John Quincy Adams, sixth American president.

1965: Stan Laurel, the skinny, American comic actor.

2015: Ben Woolf, American film and television actor.

2016: Ramón Castro Ruz, Cuban agronomist and politician, brother of Fidel and Raúl.

celebrations

First day of the carnival.

Venezuela: Day of the expert and industrial technician.

Russia: Defenders of the Fatherland Day.

You can also read:

Ephemeris: 290 years ago President George Washington was born

Ephemeris: producer Roberto Gómez Bolaños would be 93 years old

Ephemeris: Japanese artist Yoko Ono turns 89