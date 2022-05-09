If you are looking for a quick and easy hairstyle for guests for your next wedding or summer weddings, the first thing you should consider is what to wear. texture you feel comfortable in your hair. In other words, do you want to keep your hair straight, curly, wavy or, on the contrary, do you want to create a different texture and style it differently What do you wear every day for such a special day?

The truth is that every day there are more possibilities and they are all perfectly valid, but as the experts at Jean-Louis David“the most important thing is that you know how to choose what texture you feel best with” and in that sense, they recommend us to think about what types of waves to make if we really like to wear this hairstyle or for example “if we always go with straight hair, we also can try wavy hair or curly with XXL volume that no one wears to that wedding.”

We have searched with the help of the hairdressers the 20 easy hairstyles for summer wedding guests more inspiring for you to choose the one that best suits your tastes, your hair type and of course your look.

Ponytail with soft waves

Queen Letizia with a ponytail with soft waves.GTres Online.

Another of the hairstyles that do not fail is a ponytail with very soft waves and to which we can, as María José Llata, stylist of the Llata ​​Carrera hairdresser points out, “twist a lock of our own hair or add a jewel or bow tie”.

Updo braided headband effect

Emily Blunt with an updo braided headband.GTres Online.

Carlos Fernndez, Franck Provost’s stylist explains that braids on top look good on all women. However, this style can be recreated in various ways. “You can go making braids and hollowing them out so that it looks like an undone bun on top, or you go making knots with the hair and, with the help of hairpins, you put them on to hold the hair.” He emphasizes that the most important thing is that, once finished, the entire front area has baby hairs or small loose strands.

polished pigtail

Mara Valverde with a polished ponytail.GTres Online.

If you like minimalist updos, opt for a polished ponytail by combing your hair into a low, mid-height or high ponytail and run a fine-toothed comb through it for a satin effect. And if you want more shine, there are specific espris that help you achieve it.