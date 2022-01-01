2021 in 24 posts

“The words of the year spent inp belong to the language of the past year. And the words of the year to come await another voice ”. TS Eliot

Another year is over. Another year of blogging. Below is a selection of posts to tell about this 2021. Happy reading and happy new year!

JANUARY

WHO USQUE TANDEM? – At the beginning of the year we published an extract of Cicero’s speech, which could have inspired him for his adaptability in facing the reality of those days in early January, which led to the government crisis. Read the post

THE VIRUS OF INEQUALITY – 2021 was not only the second year of the covid-19 pandemic, but also the year of the inequality virus: we saw the wealth of the ten richest men in the world increase by $ 540 billion. Read the post.

FEBRUARY

I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY YOU – At the beginning of February Mario Draghi received the task of forming a new government from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. Thus began the consultations, which I also participated in … Read the post

THE MYTH IS BORN – The new government was born under the sign of the Ecological Transition. An extraordinary historical piece of news, of which I am particularly proud. I’ve been talking about energy, the environment, the economy for 30 years. I have been talking about paradoxes for 30 years, of how a barrel of oil costs $ 50 and a barrel of coke costs $ 350. Ecological Transition means changing the way we live, the way we produce, travel and consume. Read the post

MARCH

HIGH SUPPLICATION – At the beginning of March I put forward my proposal to make the new secretary of the PD, also asking all parties to put 2050 in their symbol. Watch the video.

OECD BUY PATENTS FOR ANTI COVID VACCINES – Unfortunately, the pandemic continued to claim victims and the situation in poor countries did not stop, mainly due to the lack of vaccines. Here is the letter I sent to Mr Gurría from the OECD. Read post.

A DISASTER MACCARTISM – Unfortunately, the year was marked not only by the pandemic and its variants, but also by the US / China tension. Read the post

APRIL

A WORLDWIDE TAX FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 – I wanted to propose a world tax for the fight against Covid-19, on the wealth hidden in tax havens and aimed at investments in public health. Here’s the idea. Read the post.

MAY

A TAX ON CARBON – Climate change and economic inequality are inextricably linked. Just as there is income inequality, there is also inequality in greenhouse gas emissions. For this reason, I wanted to propose a carbon tax, a fundamental tool for a true ecological transition, which puts the planet and human well-being at the center. Read the post

WHAT ARE NFTs, THE DIGITAL CERTIFICATES OF UNIQUENESS THAT ARE WORTH GOLD – 2021 was marked by the disruptive boom of NFTs, or systems that allow you to certify the digital rarity of an asset. Read the post

JUNE

FOR AN INITIATIVE OF PEACE – In June, a scientific report was published presenting the Xinjiang issue, a constructive contribution to the debate and international relations on an issue that has a significant impact at the national level, with repercussions also for our small entrepreneurs, families and young people. Read the post

WITH HEART! – These were complex days for the Movement, but when one uses the heart, in the end, everything is resolved together. Read the post

JULY

CUBA RESITE – July opened with a letter from Frei Betto, Brazilian theologian, writer and politician, on the situation and events that involved Cuba in those days. Read the post

AUGUST

FROM LANDFILL TO RECHARGE – I have personally dealt with one of the most serious problems in Italy. It now seems to me an established fact that in our country there is a state of continuous national emergency on an issue that has always never been resolved: waste. A problem of colossal dimensions that we must solve quickly, and which can be a great opportunity of an economic, social and environmental nature. Read the post

THE LAST ESCAPE – In mid-August the Taliban completed the conquest of Afghanistan, taking control of the capital Kabul and its presidential palace. Read the post

DAYS OF UNIVERSAL INCOME – Economists, professors, academics, artists and activists virtually gathered in Glasgow in August for Bien 2021, the world congress on Universal Basic Income. Read the post

SEPTEMBER

FREEDOM FOR ASSANGE – The Assange question was pressing (as always), on October 27 in London it would not be decided the freedom of a single man, but the freedom of all of us, the right to true information and our rate of effective democracy. Read the post

OCTOBER

ON THE GREEN PASS YOU NEED PACIFICATION – It was the year of the Green Pass and so, as a good accountant, I took a pen and paper and jotted down some notes that I shared with you. Read the post

CHINA-WORLD: ENERGY SHOCK OR CHANGE OF PARADIGM? – In October we had the first manifestations of a global energy crisis, which has always been heralded. Skyrocketing prices and the slowdown of some production sites suggest that if we do not act quickly, there will be catastrophic consequences. Read the post

THE ANCHOR OF SALVATION AGAINST POOR AND EXPLOITATION – Like every self-respecting year, the attacks on the M5S and the Citizenship Income have dominated almost all of the mass media. So I wanted to recall some numbers on one of the most revolutionary ideas of this country. Read the post

THE COURAGE OF A SIMPLE, FAIR AND SUSTAINABLE CHOICE LOOKING AT YOUNG PEOPLE – Mine on a still unsolved problem: that of pensions. In particular for those who have started working with the pay system and will retire with the contributory one. What will they do? Read the post

NOVEMBER

UNIVERSAL INCOME OR SQUIDGAME? – If we had to choose a movie to define this 2021, it would undoubtedly be Squid Game. The South Korean TV series has depopulated everywhere, highlighting a disconcerting reality: the situation of those who can’t make it. Sooner or later today’s situation will no longer be sustainable, so what to do? Read the post

DECEMBER

THE TALE OF NUCLEAR FUSION – 2021 saw heated debates on nuclear power. The production of electricity from nuclear fusion will most likely be so expensive and so complex that it will never become economically viable. Do we still want to talk about it? Read the post

¡QUE VIVA CHILE! – Shortly before Christmas, in Chile, the 35-year-old candidate Boric defeated the candidate, a pinochetist and son of a former Nazi officer of the far right, Kast. A new anti-liberal and socialist wind is now blowing in Latin America. Read the post.