21Shares: ETPs on Solana and Polkadot will also be listed on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam

21Shares AG, a Zurich-based leader in cryptocurrency ETPs, announces that its Solana and Polkadot ETPs (ASOL FP in Euro and ASOL NA in USD, ADOT FP in EURO and ADOT NA in USD, respectively) will be listed on 23 September on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam.

Hany Rashwan, co-founder and CEO of 21Shares, said:

“We are thrilled with the listing of our ETPs on Solana and Polkadot, in both Euros and Dollars, respectively on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam as this represents an important milestone for our mission to build easy-to-cross bridges to the world of cryptocurrencies and to place them available to all those who have access to the main French exchange platform. By the end of 2021 we intend to launch new innovative products and also to continue with the quotations “.

Solana (SOL) is an open source project providing decentralized finance (DeFi) services, leveraging the fact that blockchain technology does not need permissions. Benefits include a proof-of-history consent mechanism, extremely short transaction processing times and very low usage fees.

According to Coinmarketcap.com, with a market capitalization of currently $ 42.3 billion, Solana is the seventh largest cryptocurrency in the world (data updated as of September 20, 2021). The ASOL ETP provides higher returns through staking remuneration by validating transactions that take place on the Solana blockchain.

Polkadot (DOT) is a sort of intermediary between blockchains, which allows otherwise independent blockchains to communicate with each other, sharing the security elements and allowing the free exchange of assets between them. DOT is Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency, designed to enable you to participate in governance decision-making and as an electronic payment system.

With a capitalization of over $ 31 billion, it is the eighth largest cryptocurrency in the world as reported by Coinmarketcap.com. The ADOT ETP aims to remove barriers to entry for those investors new to the cryptocurrency market.

In September 2021, 21Shares manages assets in excess of $ 1.8 billion, divided into 15 ETPs, including the first ETPs on Binance and Ethereum, an ETP on Tezos, an ETP comprising multiple digital assets and, more recently, an ETP on Cardano.