Taranto, November 24, 2021

SuperLega, in Puglia the victory returns: 3-1 in Taranto in the sign of Lavia and Kaziyski

Daniele Lavia, tonight 22 points, in attack against the deployed wall of Taranto (photo Fusco)

Itas Trentino closes the first part of its regular season of SuperLega Credem Banca 2021/22, finding the three-point victory in Taranto. On the Ionian coast this evening the yellow-blue team in fact regulated the hosts of the Gioiella Prisma 3-1 in the match valid for the eighth round of the regular season SuperLega Credem Banca 2021/22, the last before the international commitments, which for three weeks they will see Trentino Volley playing first in the Champions League in Perugia and then in the 2021 Club World Cup in Brazil.

The return to PalaMazzola eleven years after the last precedent saw Trento start off like a rocket, suffer the return of the opponents between the final of the first set (however won in the sprint) and the second set (lost to the advantages) and then control the last part of the match, thanks to the biggest success in the third and fourth fraction. The three spikers module has repaid the trust once again offered by Lorenzetti: the returning Kaziyski (18 points with a block and three aces), Michieletto (16 despite a few too many breaks in the second period) and above all Lavia (authentic mvp of the match with 22 points, 58% at goal and four blocks) offered the yellow-blues the necessary snaps to take home the entire stake and continue to travel in the top area of ​​the standings thanks to twenty-two points in eleven games played.

Below is the match report valid for the eighth day of the regular season of SuperLega Credem Banca 2021/22 played tonight at the PalaMazzola in Taranto.

Prisma Jewel Taranto-Itas Trentino 1-3

(23-25, 27-25, 18-25, 19-25)

JEWEL PRISMA: Di Martino 9, Sabbi 18, Randazzo 13, Alletti 9, Falaschi 1, Palonsky 11, Laurenzano (L); Dosanjh, Pochini, Group 1. Ne Joao Rafael, Freimanis. Herds Vincenzo Di Pinto.

ITAS TRENTINO: Sbertoli, Kaziyski 18, Lisinac 12, Lavia 22, Michieletto 16, D’Heer 7, Zenger (L); Sperotto, Pinali. Ne Cavuto, Albergati, De Angelis. Herdsman Angelo Lorenzetti.

REFEREES: Canessa of Bari and Bassan of Brescia.

SET DURATION: 27 ‘, 34’, 27 ‘, 31’; tot. 1h and 59 ‘.

NOTE: 719 spectators, collection of 7,703 euros. Gioiella Prisma: 10 blocks, 2 aces, 18 errors in service, 6 errors in action, 41% in attack, 51% (22%) in reception. Itas Trentino: 9 blocks, 4 aces, 14 errors in service, 11 errors in action, 50% in attack, 44% (26%) in reception. Mvp Lavia.

Trentino Volley Srl

Press office