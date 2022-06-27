3 Netflix miniseries you can’t miss

At Cinephiles, we chose 3 miniseries that are on the Netflix platform so you can decide which one to watch in the coming days.

The miniseries are the highlights of streaming platforms today. Those of Netflix, much more. In principle, it is because it is the platform with the most subscribers and the one that produces the most miniseries. Since the success of The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix does not stop releasing and producing short stories so that the viewer cannot miss it. Therefore, in cinephiles, we chose three miniseries from the platform that, we think, are not as well known and deserve to be seen. See what they are!

bodyguard

The miniseries is a drama thriller story that was released in 2018 in the UK. It has 7 episodes of an hour each except the last one that is an hour and a quarter long. It is starring Richard Maddenthe famous actor game of Thrones. They are also part of the cast. Keeley Hawes, Stuart Bowman, Tom Brooke, Claire-Louise Cordwell, among others.

Its official synopsis reads:David Budd is a war veteran who works as a protection specialist for the London Metropolitan Police. Assigned to protect Minister Julia Montague, who has a political vision he detests, Budd finds himself torn between his work and her beliefs. Although he is responsible for her safety, she may be his biggest threat.“.

crashing

In 2016, Phoebe Waller Bridge (fleabag and creator of killing eve) created and scripted the series leading up to the miniseries that made it so popular. She was born crashingstarring her and with the participation of Jonathan Bailey, Julie Dray, Louise Ford, Damien Malony, Adrian Scarboroughamong others.

The story follows a group of twentysomethings who decide to live in an abandoned hospital in exchange for cheap rent. It is a sitcom of 6 episodes that last just over 20 minutes each.

manic

It is carried out by the great stars Emma StoneJonah Hill Y Justin Theroux. In addition, they are Gabriel Byrne, Sally Fiels, Rome Kanda, Billy Magnussen, among others. It is one of the outstanding miniseries of 2018 by critics but it had little popularity, despite having one of the best-known actresses in Hollywood.

Consisting of 10 40-minute episodes, the fantasy black comedy synopsis reads: “Annie Landsberg (Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Hill) are two strangers who participate in the final stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial in which things do not go according to plan.“