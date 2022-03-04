3 NETFLIX movies you must see before they DISAPPEAR from the catalog in March

The first week of March of 2022, that means that some of the titles will no longer be available from Netflixso before you miss your chance to miss some of them, meet 3 films what you should see before disappear of the catalog this month.

The following films have terror, action and suspense in their plot, in addition to the fact that two of them have outstanding performances by the famous Jean Claude Van Damme and Olivia Wilde, so you must hurry to see them, because it is worth mentioning that these 3 movies will disappear the Catalogue from Netflix during this weekend.

The legend of Slender Man is very popular in the United States, and it is said that this supposed monster is a terrifying figure, very tall, thin, with abnormally long arms, who has no face and persecutes and kidnaps young people to force them to commit terrible acts. . His fame attributes to him being responsible for the disappearance of countless children and adolescents.

The film takes place in a small town in Massachusetts, United States, four students carry out a ritual in an attempt to disprove the legend of Slender Man. When one of the girls mysteriously disappears, they begin to suspect that she may have been one of them. their victims.

Marcus Ray (Jean Claude Van Damme) is a CIA agent who works in Hong Kong as a sales representative for a pants brand. Although it seems that everything is going well, a situation occurs that allows the Russian mafia to introduce deadly micro-bombs with the intention of distributing them in the international terrorist market. Given this, the protagonist must do everything possible to avoid the operation.

A woman (Olivia Wilde) with a dark past dedicates her life to helping other people who suffer from family abuse. This partly helps her to overcome a terrible experience with her husband, who in the middle of a fit of fury murders her little son, for which she becomes a warrior determined to take revenge on her. Thus, she decides to return to her old home to recover some memories of her dead son, not knowing that an unpleasant surprise awaits her there.