3 NETFLIX movies you must watch before they LEAVE the platform in February

The weekend is here and it’s a great opportunity to enjoy the content found on Netflixbut this is a good time so you don’t miss out on some tapes that are close to being discontinued, so check what films You should see before about what abandon the platform on February.

In the next few days, three entertaining tapes can no longer be seen on the streaming service, so you should not miss the opportunity to see them. These productions have amazing stories that deserve to be seen. these are three films from Netflix what you should see before about what abandon the platform during the last days of February:

Related news

Following the murder of her father, Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld), a fourteen-year-old girl hell-bent on justice, enlists the services of veteran government agent Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges), a drunk and excellent gunslinger. So both set off and enter Indian Territory to hunt down Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin) in the company of LaBoeuf (Matt Damon), a Texas ranger who is looking for the fugitive for the murder of a senator.

In this Mexican production, five very prominent vedettes in the seventies and eighties, such as Lyn May, Rosy Mendoza, Olga Breeskin, Princess Yamal and Wanda Seux, tell the story of life now and what they lived in their time of glory, because after fame they live in unimaginable situations.

The last night of the humanity

A group of young Americans travels to Moscow to coincide with an alien invasion of the city. Faced with this terrifying situation, they try to survive the invading forces while looking for more survivors.