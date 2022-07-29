3 things to know about Jonny, Beyoncé’s gay uncle who inspired her new album, Renaissance

The American star’s seventh solo album was released this Friday, July 29. A record that she specially dedicated to her uncle, who died of HIV.

She had awarded him his coronation, in 2019, during the Glaad Awards, dedicated to the LGBT community. “I want to dedicate this award to my uncle Jonny, the most fabulous gay man I’ve ever met who helped raise me and my sister,” she said. This Friday, July 29, Beyoncé released her highly anticipated new album called Renaissance, and took the opportunity to invoke once again his grandfather, who died of HIV. “He was my godmother, she wrote on her official website, accompanied by a vintage photo of him. The first person to introduce me to much of the music and culture that inspired this album.” But what do we know about Queen B’s “fallen angel”?

He’s not really his uncle

Although the singer and her sister, Solange Knowles, always called him “uncle”, Uncle Jonny was actually their cousin, as reported hollywood-life , this Friday, July 29. He was indeed the nephew of their mother, Tina Knowles, who was very close to him. “My nephew Jonny was my childhood best friend. We were inseparable,” said the former model in an Instagram post dated March 30, 2019. And to add: “He was the best designer and the best dresser, the best gossip and the best cook… He was my brother , he was my best friend, I love him and I still miss him so much.

If very little information circulates on this character, the publication of Tina Knowles (68 years old) nevertheless teaches us more about him. She explains in particular that he was the son of her sister Selena. According to information from hollywood-lifethe latter would now be 90 years old.

He often improvised himself as a designer

In this same publication, Tina Knowles returns to the creativity of the famous Jonny. Beyoncé’s mother says that one day when she had to pose at home with her two daughters for a local newspaper, on the occasion of the Christmas party, her nephew had wanted to prepare their outfits himself. “Jonny had made Beyoncé and Solange beautiful Christmas dresses, in green velvet and tartan. When the reporter asked the kids who made them, cooked the dinner and did the decorations, they said, “Jonny!” At that time, the reporter asked me “Who is Jonny? Is he your husband?” I said no, she’s my wife! And to add: “He took great care of my children, he brought so much joy and security to my life.”

Her battle with HIV had a profound impact on Beyonce

During the 2019 Glaad Awards, Beyoncé mainly confided in this “fabulous” uncle, to discuss his battle against AIDS. “It was one of the most painful experiences I had to live,” she said. The interpreter of Halo, committed to the LGBT community, had hoped that “her struggle had helped open avenues for young people to live more freely”. “He lived his truth, she continued. He was brave and shameless at a time when this country was not so tolerant.”

Her husband Jay-Z took the opportunity to recall that his mother, Gloria Carter, was also part of the gay community. During an interview in 2018 with David Letterman, the rapper and producer recalled the day of his coming out: “My mother had to live like someone she was not, hiding thinking protect her children during all this time (…) One day, she sat in front of me and said to me: ‘I think I’m in love with someone’”. I burst into tears. I cried because I was really happy for her. Glad she’s finally free.”