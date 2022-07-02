3 tips from traditional Chinese medicine to treat it and hear better

When a mucus build-up problem in the middle earwhich, unlike the usual plugs, cannot be removed, traditional doctors propose different ways of solving your problem: from treatments with aerosol sprays a surgery, implanting small drainage tubes that are expelled over time.

However, before resorting to these measures, if the case does not require urgent intervention, we can resort to traditional Chinese medicine to try to solve the problem of mucus in the ears without having to come up with such drastic solutions.

3 tips from traditional Chinese medicine for snot in the ears

The ears not only make up the auditory apparatus, but also act as a sensor that regulates balance, speech and the sense of orientation, among others. For the traditional chinese medicine hearing is closely linked to the vital energy of the kidney and lung. For this reason, he proposes that there are some natural advice aimed at regulating bodily functions that can help solve the problem of mucus in the middle ear.

Related article

1. Analyze global health

According to traditional Chinese medicine, the energy of the Kidney – related to mucus in the ear – is hereditary, they call it the celestial chi. However, if the accumulation of mucus in the ears causes deafnessyou should look at the digestive functionbecause the Kidney is fed by the Spleen and Stomach, and The Spleen is the organ that generates the sowhich translates and is known as mucus or phlegm.

are distinguished Two types of so: one viscous and one clear. Both are very adherent to the organs where they reside and are highly recurrent.

Another organ that promotes mucus is the Lung.. In Chinese medicine, the Spleen is considered to be the generator of so and to the lung, like your warehouse. So these two organs would have to be tested to eliminate the chances of mucus generation.

Related article

2. Avoid dairy if there is mucus

To prevent excess mucusit would be convenient eliminate all types of dairy from the diet. They are very indigestible and have a great possibility of turning into mucus.

They should also be avoided cold food and drinks.

If possible, it would also not hurt to study if you suffer from any Alimentary intolerance or allergy in order to rule out possible agents that hinder both digestion and respiration.

could also apply Phytotherapybut in this case you need a good diagnosis in order to develop the appropriate formula.

Related article

3. Massages to remove excess mucus in the ear

You can apply a soft and prolonged massage throughout the spine starting from the central spine on both sides.

rubbing from up to down until you feel warm or until you reach a slight reddening of the skin.

Another useful massage is massage in front of the pinna for a couple of minutes and then rub the entire ear until it turns red.

It is very beneficial do it throughout the day, as many times as you want but without irritating the skin.