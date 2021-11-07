Symptoms of a disease are the wake-up call for a possible health problem. When something is not working in our body, our body sends us signals. These signs are critical because they are likely symptoms of an impending disease. Below, we will analyze 3 very common symptoms of very dangerous diseases that no one should ever underestimate but often overlooked, but often overlooked.

Some signals that the body sends us are unmistakable and difficult to ignore. For example, in winter it is easy to catch the flu. When this disease occurs, body temperature typically rises and weakness assaults the body. This is a symptom that something is wrong with our body.

The signals that our body sends to warn us that something is getting worse and we are getting sick, are many. Symptoms are often very general and easily confused. Let’s take an example: being cold in the winter season is a natural condition. The temperatures drop and therefore feeling the cold on you does not generate any kind of alarm. But if you have constant chills even in situations where we are warm, then our body may have a problem. Be careful because being too cold could be a sign of these health problems, some of them serious.

There are symptoms that most people tend to neglect more than others but which could hide serious pathologies. For example, the emergence of a new mole is an event not to be overlooked. How should those already present be kept under observation and when a mole bleeds it is necessary not to waste time and pay a visit. Moles can be a sign of skin cancers that, if caught early, can be successfully treated.

Often our problem is weight gain. When we gain a few pounds, many people get worried and anxious, because they are rightly attentive to their figure. On the contrary, when we lose weight we don’t worry, on the contrary, we gratify ourselves. Be careful because unmotivated weight loss could be a sign of possible diabetes, hyperthyroidism or Crohn’s disease.

How many of us, at least once, have physically felt a pain in the heart? In reality, a pang in the heart means a sharp and very short discomfort in the center of the chest. Does it last a moment and then disappears? How many give weight to this phenomenon? The pain lasts for a moment, we shouldn’t be alarmed. But if the pain in the center or left of the chest lasts longer it could be a sign of a heart attack. Especially if this is accompanied by sweating and shortness of breath.

These are 3 very common disease symptoms that a person should never overlook. In case of onset of the problem it is better to undergo a visit as soon as possible. Even a simple sneeze, very common in this period, can hide a serious health problem. The problems of sneezing are analyzed in the article: “Sneezing can be a symptom of these diseases and hide these serious consequences”.

