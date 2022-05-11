34 million for coronavirus vaccines

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Giorgetti authorizes an agreement with the IRBM group of Pomezia

Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti authorized an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Irbm of Pomezia to implement an investment program of 34 million euros, aimed at strengthening the capacity to fight Covid 19 and the spread of new coronaviruses.

With industrial and research and development projects, the aim is to expand the capacity of the laboratories of two companies of the group, Irbm Spa and Advent Srl, increasing the production and testing of new vaccines and innovative therapies, also on the basis of the synergies created as part of the collaboration plan launched in 2020 with Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

The Ministry of Economic Development facilitates investment with 13 million euros which, in addition to safeguarding existing employment, will allow for the creation of over 50 new jobs. “It is the will of the government to continue to support investments in a strategic sector such as pharmaceuticals, where the ability to look to the future and prevent health crises becomes fundamental to guarantee the health of citizens and face economic and social consequences.”, Declares the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. “In this direction – continues the minister – the choice made to introduce, through a decree law, a new fast track mechanism to encourage business investments in our country and thus avoid losing significant opportunities due to long bureaucracy“.