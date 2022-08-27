4 crucial things Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have in common that make them a perfect couple

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to be perfectly happy together, and they have so much in common that makes them the perfect couple. Here are four ways Kardashian and Barker are so compatible, it’s like they were made for each other.

1. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both have kids from previous relationships.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are fiercely protective and proud parents, and they love their blended family. They both entered their marriage with children from previous relationships.

The keeping up with the Kardashians The star was in an on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick for years. The former couple share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

Barker was married to model Shanna Moakler (who has been very vocal about her ex’s relationship with Kardashian) from 2004 to 2008. They have two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

2. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian both follow a vegan diet.

It may seem like a small thing, but following a vegan diet is hard, and even more so if your partner is a carnivore. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both follow a plant-based diet and avoid eating meat as much as possible.

Barker, the more strict vegan of the two, has invested in two vegan restaurants, Crossroads Kitchen and Monty’s Good Burger. The couple have also teamed up with Daring Foods to promote the brand’s vegan chicken.

“I haven’t eaten meat since I was 13, so very good vegetable protein is important to me. Boldness is awesome because it’s super clean and contains all-natural ingredients,” Barker said (via Veg News). “When I went fully vegan 15 years ago, the options were mostly pure vegetables, so I’m glad to see more plant-based choices on menus. That’s why I invested in Crossroads Kitchen and Monty’s and why this partnership with Daring felt so good for Kourt and me.

Kardashian admitted that while she’s not “fully vegan,” Barker helps her stick to a plant-based diet. “I’ve been on a health and wellness journey for the past 13 years, which has made me very aware of what I’m putting into my body and my children’s bodies,” he said. she stated. “I’m not entirely vegan, but Travis helped me follow a mostly plant-based diet, which is so much easier with Daring. »

3. They are both interested in wellness and have their own lifestyle and health brands

Kourtney Kardashian is best known for starring on a reality TV show with her family, but she also owns a lifestyle brand and website called Poosh.

Poosh shines a light on Kardashian’s healthy habits, with posts with titles like “What’s in Kourt’s Medicine Cabinet” and “Why You Should Travel With an Enema.”

The Blink-182 drummer also owns a wellness brand called Barker Wellness Co. that offers CBD products.

Most everyone has heard of a little show called keeping up with the Kardashians. The hugely popular reality series has had several successful spinoffs, including Kourtney and Kim take on Miami, Kourtney and Kim take on New York, and more. The famous family is now starring in a new show on Hulu called The Kardashians

Barker appeared in several episodes of keeping up with the Kardashians as Kourtney’s friend, long before they became a couple. He also starred in his own reality show with his family. Meet the Barkers ran for two seasons from 2005 to 2006.

