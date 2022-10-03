4 essential films to get the most out of the second big event in movie theaters in 2022

The Film Festival returns with its second edition in 2022, this time bigger than ever with a total of four days where we can enjoy some of the latest releases to hit theaters. A necessary event to continue reviving attendance at cinemas, in addition to facilitating access to news for a fairly cheap price.

More than half a week with tickets at 3.5 euros, starting from today Monday October 3 until Thursday 6. There are interesting premieres and also some pieces that are still on the billboard after several weeks, and some that return years later. With these 4 proposals you will take full advantage of these days of diving into cinematographic glory.

‘Avatar’





Address: James Cameron. Distribution: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, Giovanni Ribisi.

The meaning of “Film Festival” is really complete when shows like the one James Cameron originally gave us in 2009 return to the big screens. The original film returns in 3D, HFR format and conventional 2D to return us to the world of Pandora before the sequel ‘Avatar: The sense of water’ is released.

A fabulous film full of epic, adventure, classic drama heir to ‘John Carter of Mars’ and Cameron’s trademark war rampage with images that are still way ahead of the current average blockbuster.

‘Bullet Train’





Address: David Leitch. Distribution: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada.

No one has been able to stop this Brad Pitt action vehicle, which has become one of the sensations of the summer. David Leitch returns to bring back the funny, wild and wrong 80s action movie show in a fabulous choral film. Luxury shot fight sequences, a convoluted premise that he develops with self-confidence and a great sense of Kaffir humor and effective rhythm from the first minute to the last.

‘Model 77’





Address: Albert Rodriguez. Distribution: Miguel Herrán, Javier Gutiérrez, Jesús Carroza, Fernando Tejero, Xavi Sáez.

One of the best current Spanish directors returns in time for the party with a film with less fun. A prison drama where the failures of the “model” Spanish transition open up, charging a film of suspense and tension with frustration and pain. An unappealable punch to the pit of the stomach that will be very present among the best national cinema of this 2022.

‘nope’





Address: Jordan Peel. Distribution: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Steven Yeun, Terry Notary.

The most spectacular anti-show that we have been able to enjoy. Jordan Peele does the most ambitious work of his that, while it has some bumps in the process, makes a fabulous dissertation on our obsession with celebrity, the shocking image, and the exploitation of trauma or nature. An incredible work of science fiction with unexpected and grateful references to the western that is one of the films of the year.

