4 haircuts that will be in trend this summer

The summer is here, and with it, the new trends in fashion. From clothing and accessories, to haircuts, which, without a doubt, form a key part of an impact outfit. Up or down, short or long, braided or dyed, it’s an accessory that gives style. Therefore, here we present the cuts that they will be in trend in the coming months.

It all starts with the catwalks, mainly in Europe, to show the variety of clothes that will be fashion for each season. But as you probably already know, in these events not only is trend with the garments, but also with the hair and accessories, so this summer we can already know what are the styles of hair which will shine more.

Women’s haircuts that will be in trend this summer

the world of fashion has made it clear that the currents of style that were trend in times past, and haircuts they are no exception. In addition, being the hottest season of the year, we anticipate that summer styles are designed to provide comfort and freshness.

1. Magazines specialized in fashion and beauty ensure that women are ready to carry haircut known as Boba hair short, usually to the height of the chin of the face.

East court, they describe, is versatile, comfortable and fresh. It also adapts to any face shape, becoming one of the best options for this summer.

One of the most representative Mexican women of this chair cut is Angela Aguilar; The singer shows herself with the bob style and gives it a personal touch that always makes her look beautiful.



Image: Instagram @angela_aguilar_

2. Certainly, if hair short it comes, style garcon will be trend for this one summer.

Characteristic for leaving the neck clear and a bang on the side, this courtassure the magazines of fashiontransports you to the 90s, but with a touch of sophistication and elegance.

Hollywood actresses such as Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway and Jamie Lee Curtis have used the garcon cut with great success.



Image: Instagram @curtisleejamie

3. On the other hand, the haircut clavicle is the option for women who choose a hair longer but without losing the agile style.

With a drop to the shoulders, the hair It generates movement and draws the eyes towards the clavicles. In addition to being a court sure, it doesn’t happen fashion and favors all types of face, it is not very risky, but very stylized.

The influencer and model, Ary Tenorio, is one of the women who has shown to be a fan of this haircut.



Image: Instagram @arianny.tenorio

4. Finally, as a radical change to the haircuts above, the magazines of fashion highlighted in the list XXLa hair extra long that always has a space in the world of fashion.

The styles for XXL cut they are varied, from those with natural waves to those that are completely straight with a characteristic parting in the middle, whatever it is, this type of hair it brings elegance and glamor if given care.

The model Khloé Kardashian or the singer Karol G, are women who use the XXL cut in his favor.



Image: Instagram: @karolg

