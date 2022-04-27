4 methods they use to sneak into your Windows without you knowing

In case any vulnerability appears, it can lead to them getting into Windows without your knowledge. To avoid this, it is best to always keep the system updated. It is essential to achieve the best performance, but also to avoid computer attacks of this type. It is essential to protect the Windows remote desktop.

Undoubtedly, a very common option is for an intruder to take advantage of a vulnerability on Windows. Specifically, in order to access the computer they often exploit vulnerabilities that affect the remote desktop. It is a feature that is integrated into Microsoft systems and is very useful for working remotely, for example.

It is important to know what are the most common methods for an intruder to enter Windows and thus be protected. This way we can take measures as soon as possible to ensure that the system is safe, without personal data or files being in danger.

trojans

Another option for attackers to break into Windows illegitimately is through a trojan. It is a type of malware that allows the attacker to spy, collect data and even take control of the system they have infected. It is very common and is one of the most dangerous threats.

To avoid this it is important to always have a good antivirus. In this way you will be protected and you will be able to detect Trojans and other varieties of malware that can compromise the security of the system and put the files and documents that you have stored at risk.

dangerous network

They could also get into your computer if you connect to a dangerous network. A clear example is when you use a public wifi in places such as a shopping center or an airport. You don’t really know who might be behind it and how they could control that network to get to your device.

In this case, what you should do is protect yourself if you are going to use a public Wi-Fi. You can use a VPN that encrypts the connection and thus prevents the information you send from leaking and ending up in the wrong hands. There are many options and some of the ones that work well are NordVPN or ExpressVPN.

malicious file

You should also take into account the possibility that they enter your Windows through a malicious file. For example a document that comes to you by e-mail and is actually false, a Program that you have downloaded and is not reliable or any type of file that reaches you through social networks.

Here common sense comes into play. Essential to be protected. It is essential to avoid making mistakes, such as downloading applications from insecure sites or opening files that arrive by e-mail without really knowing where they came from.

In short, these 4 methods allow an attacker to enter your Windows without you realizing it. This will put your security and privacy at risk, so you must take measures to be protected as much as possible.