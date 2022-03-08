4 new AMD Ryzen CPUs coming to debut

AMD prepares the debut of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processorversion announced at the beginning of January 2022 in conjunction with the CES in Las Vegas which, in the intentions of the American company, should allow it to rival the 12th generation Intel Core processors of the Alder Lake family in terms of pure speed performance.

The peculiarity of this processor is to be equipped with an additional 64MB cache amount compared to other versions of Ryzen 5000 processor, referred to as AMD 3D V-Cache. This is a technical feature that should allow, according to data provided by AMD, to obtain an increase in speed performance of 15% on average with games at Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.

This could not only be AMD’s novelty in regards to Ryzen processors of the 5000 series: some rumors that have appeared online indicate that the debut of 3 other models that will complete the family of processors for desktop systems of the American company is possible.

Let’s talk about CPUs Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 7 5700 And Ryzen 5 5600 which until now were present in the range of previous generation AMD processors with the corresponding versions but which AMD has not yet presented in the Ryzen 5000 declination, based on Zen 3 architecture and built with 7 nanometer production technology.

It also seems possible that AMD may also present Ryzen 3 versions of the 5000 family, extending his proposal downwards. The model that is rumored is that Ryzen 3 5500, however, the technical specifications of which are not known. It is conceivable that AMD will be able to introduce all of these processors by the end of the first quarter, so it is only a matter of a few weeks for the debut of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D model as well as the other planned processor versions of the Ryzen 5000 family.