We tell you all about the former Disney starlet: family, loves, curiosities, tricks to keep fit, beauty secrets, joys and sorrows, and social commitment

Selena Gomez and his career all on the rise: at just 26 years old, the American actress and singer, (ex) fiancée (historical) of the Canadian pop star Justin Bieber between tv series, movie, memorable albums and tours has already struck a long line of great successes.

He began his career at just seven years old and since then the beautiful Texan has never stopped acting, singing, dancing, amaze and drive her fans crazy!

Here are 40 pieces of information onformer Disney starlet.

(Continue below the photo)

Selena Gomez’s identity card

He was born in Texas, in Grand Prairie, on July 22, 1992

Zodiac sign Cancer

Height 1.65 m

Weight 56 kg

Particular signs: proportionate physique, with all shapes in the right place. Long brown hair, which she almost always wears loose (because she doesn’t like hairstyles). Overall Selena Gomez is super sexy, also confirmed by the American magazine Maxim which in 2013 promoted her to second place in the ranking of the 100 sexiest women in the world.

Loved, chatted, very popular on social media because: he has talent to spare, on stage and in the cinema. She has a big heart – since 3 September 2009 she has been engaged as Unicef ​​ambassador in raising funds for less well-off children – the (infinite) love story with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is known and exciting.

The family, childhood, the debut as a child

Daughter of Ricardo Joel Gomez, of Mexican descent, and a former stage actress, Mandy Dawn Cornett, who was only sixteen when she gave birth to Selena.

The parents they separated when she was only five and in 2006 her mother remarried Brian Teefy, with whom she had a second daughter, Gracie. On the paternal side, Selena has another sister, Victoria Gomez, born on June 23, 2014.

Raised with separated parents, Selena has repeatedly said that she loves both of her dads.

The name Selena was chosen by his father in honor of the Latin American singer Selena Quintanilla.

Debut as a child: seeing her mother perform in theatrical productions sparked a particular interest in acting. Before even discovering herself as a singer, at the age of seven Selena plays the role of Gianna in the TV series for children Barney & Friends (here he begins to try his hand also in singing by performing some soundtracks).

Other roles follow, in 2003 in the film Spy Kids – 3D Mission: Game Over and in 2005 in the tv movie Walker, Texas Ranger: Fiery process.

… And some flop roles, joins the cast of Wizards of Waverly, a TV series in which she plays Alex Russo, the second child of a family of wizards living in Waverly Place, a neighborhood in New York. The series was successful, winning two Emmy Awards for Best Children’s Program. In 2008, Gomez played Mary Santiago in Another Cinderella Story and was her first leading role in a film intended for the home video market only.

The career between films and television programs

Relations between Gomez and Disney are consolidated: Selena records several soundtracks for Walt Disney Records, signs a record deal with Hollywood Records (Disney group label), founds her own band Selena Gomez & the Scene.

The debut album, Kiss & Tell the band earned gold in the United States (778,000 copies sold) and platinum in the United States and Canada with the single Naturally.

In 2010 the debut in theaters in a starring role, with the comedy film Ramona and Beezus Ramona and Beezus and the second album, A Year Without Rain, which with 609,000 copies sold in the United States was certified gold.

In 2010 he graduated from high school and is engaged in the filming of the film Montecarlo in the role of Grace Bennett, a Texas high school student who works as a waitress to earn money to travel to Paris with two friends … After filming, the actress appears in a cameo in the film de The Muppets. In the summer of the same year, the third album, gold disc in the United States, released in collaboration with Pixie Lott, Britney Spears and Katy Perry.

5 September 2012 Gomez appears at the 69th edition of the Venice Film Festival with the film Spring Breakers – A blast vacation with James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, Rachel Korine and Heather Morris.

April 8, 2013 Gomez releases first solo single Come & Get It, contained in the album Stars Dance, which also contains the song Slow Down. Gomez sings both songs on July 4th at a concert held annually in honor of American Independence Day.

Loading... Advertisements

Selena Gomez’s autoimmune disease

In August 2013 part it Stars Dance Tour, which brought the singer to various cities in North America and soon after to Europe (including Italy).

The tour stops before reaching Australia: an official statement informs that “Selena Gomez suffers from lupus, an autoimmune disease generated by stress that causes pain or inflammation at the bone and skin level, and therefore cancels the stages of the Stars Dance Australian Tour to take a rest period that would lead to recovery”.

After a break from the scene and a rehabilitation period in a specialized clinic that lasted more than three months, Gomez reappears in public slightly overweight due to Lupus.

Two years old from the diagnosis, August 2017, Gomez reveals in an Instagram post that she underwent a kidney transplant, given to her by her best friend, actress Francia Raisa.

Selena returns to the scene, in great shape, a few months later

His career does not suffer setbacks: already in 2014 Gomez returns with an album For You, followed by the single I Want You to Know and in 2015 Good for You, made in collaboration with rapper ASAP Rocky, which peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 (the best ever in Gomez’s career). In the same year he also released the single Same Old Love, and in October the second studio album, entitled Revival.

Gomez also becomes a producer, together with his mother, from the television series 13 Reasons Why, based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name.

In January 2016 the new single Hands to Myself, and the Revival World Tour kicks off in May at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The first of a long series of sold out dates … Meanwhile, Gomez is already working on her third solo studio album …

Anxiety, panic attacks and depression caused by lupus, force the artist to cancel the European and South American legs of the tour.

Two (of many) prizes and awards …

First prize as a pop / rock female artist at the 2016 American Music Awards where, for the occasion, he gives a speech on taking care of oneself and one’s mental health.

Woman of the year to the Billboard Women in Music on 30 November 2017

Justin Bieber and Selena’s other boyfriends

Selena breaks up with singer The Weeknd. The two remain on good terms, despite the sudden closure. For some healthy gossip, read on HERE

The reason? Reconciliation with her first love, Justin Bieber.

The relationship between Selena and Justin it began in 2010 and, since then, the two have taken and broken up several times.

Selena is very jealous of the handsome blond, who had already betrayed his trust in the past. Yet the two get back together and try again.

During the kidney transplant period, Justin is at Selena’s side like a guardian angel …

After the last appearance together at the wedding of Jeremy Bieber, Justin’s father, the wind of crisis seems to have returned to the couple.

Selena Gomez’s style, star vices and charms, diet and beauty routine

She goes crazy for leather mini dresses gritty and perform on stage with glittery bodysuit-style outfits.

The secrets of style Selena Gomez you can find them all HERE

Beauty look: make up and hair of the music star Selena Gomez you can find them all HERE

FocusON on Selena Gomez’s gorgeous hair: find out all about the evolution of her hair looks HERE

When it is said, Case da Star … discover Selena Gomez’s home in Los Angeles HERE