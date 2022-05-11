43-year-old ends up in hospital with a stomach laceration

The Easter Monday barbecue of a 43-year-old from Modena was about to end in tragedy who, after the binge, ended up in hospital with a gastric laceration. The man said he ate meat with friends, drinking beer, then a family pizza and, finally, sparkling water e bicarbonate. Two whole tablespoons, to digest. A three-hour operation was required at the hospital in Baggiovara to save his life. The story is reported by the Resto del Carlino of Modena.

The man went to the hospital following severe pain on Easter Monday evening, around 10.50pm. Doctors immediately assumed acute pancreatitis. Only later did a gastric perforation emerge. The team of emergency surgeons, led by Micaela Piccoliperformed a subtotal gastric resection, then the patient was transferred to the ICU.

“We need to pay great attention to nutrition, not only to the amount of food that is ingested, but also to what foods are mixed”, explains Piccoli. The 43-year-old says he felt “a sort of explosion, a strong pressure in the stomach, as if there had been a laceration. I immediately understood that something serious had happened ».