5.1 earthquake shakes southern Haiti; minor injuries reported

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 shook southern Haiti on Wednesday, near an area still struggling to recover from a much stronger earthquake last year.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or serious injuries. Frankel Maginaire, a reporter for Radio Caraïbes in the town of Jeremie, told The Associated Press that some people suffered minor injuries after people panicked and started running. Some walls that were damaged in the 2021 quake collapsed, according to some residents.

Jean Louis Paul Menard, director of the Grand’Anse police department, told the AP that some bricks fell from Jeremie’s main cathedral, and students who were still in classes panicked.

The quake was centered 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of Jeremie and was just 6 miles (10 kilometers) deep, according to the US Geological Survey. Jeremie is located at the tip of the southern region of Haiti.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit the south of the country in August 2021 killed more than 2,000 people and destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of homes. Many inhabitants remain in temporary shelters. Aid has been scant because organized crime still controls the main highway linking the capital Port-au-Prince to the south of the country.